Mobile reception comes to Brooms Head

THE DAYS of searching for mobile phone reception in Brooms Head will soon be over with a new mobile base station expected to be approved by council.

A Telstra telecommunications tower with equipment for Optus and the NBN fixed wireless network will be built in Brooms Head on the sports fields on Ocean Rd.

Clarence Valley councillors at the Environment Planning and Community committee meeting took the opportunity to tell Axicom representatives that while their choice of location for the Brooms Head tower was good, their decision to place a tower 20m from the home of a Nymboida resident.

Cr Richie Williamson said mobile phones and the benefits of them were an important part of today's society, so he was happy to support the motion.

"I notice that this application were speaking about is apart of the (Federal Government) Mobile Black Spot Program and is a co-location facility and Nbn Fixed Wireless," he said.

"It would be remiss if I didn't highlight the co-location issues.

"In Nymboida where Telstra refused flatly to co-locate and they will build a tower 20m from the home of Nymboida resident.

"That stinks Telstra, but we are not here to talk about the Nymboida application, were here to talk about the brooms head application - in some ways I wish we had the opportunity to talk about the Nymboida tower."

Other councillors echoed Cr Williamson's words.

An official decision will be made at the full council meeting on June 26.

