Mobile speed cameras for Pacific Highway blackspot

Ryan Brown looks over the speed sign that wil be soon be changed around teh Ulmarra village after campaigning. Adam Hourigan Photography

MOBILE speed cameras will become a part of the landscape at Ulmarra as part of new measures put in place to keep residents and road users safe.

This is following Monday's horror crash that took out the fence of the Brown family who live on the Pacific Highway in Ulmarra.

Discussions between Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and senior Roads and Maritime Service (RMS) officials have led to immediate further steps to improve safety and catch and punish speeding drivers on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra north of Grafton, the MP announced late on Friday.

"There is never any excuse for speeding. It puts at risk the lives of innocent people and repeat offenders in particular should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, every time," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I am advised RMS has taken steps to further improve safety in the area and urgent work is being done with relevant agencies to implement additional safety measures.

"Earlier representations I made to RMS resulted in the 50 km/h speed limit being extended both north and south of the village.

"Now, more intensive night time enforcement will be in place immediately to catch speeding drivers with the deployment of mobile speed cameras as from tomorrow night, on rotation to catch speeding drivers.

"These measures will remain in place while we progress longer term solutions for this site, including engineering treatments such as safety barriers and a fixed speed camera.

"Signage is also being updated through Ulmarra and an inspection of the guidepost and raised pavement markers (reflectors).

"I am also informed that RMS is working with the Brown family whose home was hit in the recent accident and the trucking company's insurer to ensure all damage to the Brown's property is quickly rectified," Mr Gulaptis said.

