Mockingbirds take purple crown in extra-time thriller

Tequila Mockingbirds took out the a grade title at the 50th annual Jacaranda Hotel Basketball Carnival at the Grafton Sports Centre.

Tequila Mockingbirds took out the a grade title at the 50th annual Jacaranda Hotel Basketball Carnival at the Grafton Sports Centre. Matthew Elkerton

BASKETBALL: Two from four ain't bad.

That's the record for Brisbane-based basketballers Tequila Mockingbird, after they took out their second Jacaranda Hotel Basketball Carnival A Grade in a thrilling 52-44 finish against Hard Knocks Academy.

It was another year of heartache for the Hard Knocks outfit who finished runners-up for the second consecutive carnival after the decider was sent into extra time at the Grafton Sports Centre.

It took a moment of clutch brilliance from Tequila Mockingbirds guard 'Tommo', who - after missing his first free-throw while down by two with seconds to go - purposefully missed his shot from the charity stripe only to regather and hit a fade-away buzzer beater.

The roof lifted off the Powell St stadium as his own teammates watched on in disbelief. For former Grafton basketballer and Tequila Mockingbirds leader Anthony Kopcikas, it was a magical moment.

"He threw it off the ring, got a lucky bounce, and managed to somehow hit the shot for the win," Kopcikas said.

"When he threw it, I honestly thought we had no chance, I was running the complete opposite way. He just came up with something magic, we celebrated pretty hard but we needed to quickly refocus to go into extra time."

The Brisbane side had fought their way back into the contest with a 10-point unanswered run in the final quarter and with the momentum behind them, they quickly powered to victory in extra time.

Both sides had turned up the dial on the physicality for the grand final, and while the players threatened to come to blows late in the game, Kopcikas said it all stemmed from each team's "passion".

"It certainly was physical out there, we had played them earlier in the day it was a very similar story, that game came down to the final shot and this one was even tighter," he said.

"It all comes from the passion. On the Saturday we're here for a lot of fun and laughs, but it comes down to business when it gets to the finals and we're very competitive.

"This is the fourth year that we have brought a team under the Tequila Mockingbirds banner. Four years, two championships. That means a lot for me being a Grafton boy."

It was a determined effort from the Tequila Mockingbirds outfit who were missing key personnel from previous carnivals.

Kopcikas admitted it was a case of trouble finding players willing to travel down for the weekend tournament.

"Some of these blokes are a lock for this tournament each year, they just love coming, but it was a bit tougher getting a full team together this year," he said. "There were a few last minute changes, which made it tougher over the weekend, but we still came through for the prize.

"I think four or five of us have played a lot of basketball together but the guys we got in have been great, the team meshed together really quickly and we found our feet early in the carnival."

The team pocketed $1500 in prizemoney for the win which Kopcikas said would help toward putting a team in for next year's carnival.

"We will be back to defend our crown, the team might not look completely the same, but Tequila Mockingbirds will be back."