Model blasts ‘shallow’ Insta messages

One of Australia's most popular bikini influencers has spoken out about the "shallow" DMs she receives, calling for the stigma surrounding cellulite on women to end.

Ariella Nyssa has more than 357,000 Instagram followers thanks to her real, unedited, bikini and lingerie snaps.

But in her most recent Instagram post Nyssa revealed that, despite her popularity, she was still hit with cruel messages about her body "all the time".

Posing in a lacy G-string, she wrote in the caption: "I still get dms all the time about my cellulite."

Ariella Nyssa is one of Australia’s biggest influencers but has revealed the cruel messages she gets ‘all the time’. Picture: Instagram.

"'How do you get rid of cellulite?', 'your cellulite is too much, it looks so unappealing', 'your cellulite looks like a plastic bag shrivelled up in the snow'."

Nyssa said it made her "so friggen sad" that negative views around cellulite were still prevalent.

"Cellulite is beautiful! It's a part of me. My marks that make me ME. I would never change them for the world, no matter what anyone else says! Your cellulite ROCKS gal, embrace it and LOVE IT," she wrote.

Nyssa's post resonated with her followers, with some sharing their own struggle with the stigma around cellulite and slamming the "shallow" people who messaged her.

Nyssa has revealed the horrible messages she receives. Picture: Instagram

"I've suffered with my weight since I was a little girl and I'm currently trying to show that I love the body I'm in now and not edit my photos that I post," one person commented.

"Society sucks with the way they brain washed us … Cellulite I think it's beautiful every girl has it and every girl should learn how to show it off."

"Much thanks to you I've learnt to embrace and love my cellulite :) looks exactly like yours," another wrote. "You always look great! Ignore the haters and negativity."

"I can't believe people actually say that to you!" one commented. "I feel sorry for people who are so mean. They must have sad hearts!"

"The people who care to criticise better not live in glass houses and have a pretty shallow empty life if that's all they got to worry about hun," another person wrote.

Nyssa and fellow Aussie influencer Karina Irby were praised for sharing this real photo last year. Picture: Instagram.

MODELS PRAISED FOR SHARING 'REAL' BIKINI PHOTO

Back in November, Nyssa and fellow Instagram influencer Karina Irby were applauded for sharing a series of "real" photos of themselves online.

The photos were taken while the pair were on a photoshoot for Irby's brand Moana Bikinis and featured them proudly showing off their "bloated" bellies.

"Wait you don't think bloating is cute?" Nyssa captioned the photo.

"NEWS FLASH: bloating is normal and just because I don't have a six pack doesn't mean I'm not beautiful."

The Sydney model went on to encourage her followers to not feel "embarrassed or ashamed" if they didn't have a flat stomach all day everyday.

"You bloat, I bloat, EVERYBODY BLOATS! Don't you dare feel inferior for it," she said.

Nyssa uses her Instagram to advocate for body positivity and greater representation of different bodies in the media.

However, last August she was targeted by trolls who bombarded her with nasty comments about her body, causing her to take a break from social media.

"WHY IS SOCIAL MEDIA LIKE THIS. Why are brands trying to make us feel like crap if we don't represent their 'ideal' interpretations of bodies," she said at the time.

"I actually cannot believe that this has gone on for so long and I'm so angry with myself for accepting this as the norm for years."