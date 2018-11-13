Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Model flaunts famous body in tiny bikini

by Lydia Pedrana
13th Nov 2018 5:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Stunned swimmers were left wondering what the tide had washed up at eastern suburbs Harbour beach Camp Cove yesterday as one of the world's most beautiful women frolicked in the skimpiest of bikinis.

American model Emily Ratjkowski is known to show off her famous body and she did just that at Camp Cove in Sydney. Picture: Instagram/@inamorataswim
American model Emily Ratjkowski is known to show off her famous body and she did just that at Camp Cove in Sydney. Picture: Instagram/@inamorataswim

 

Emily Ratajkowski is in town for the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday night with line-up including Naomi Watts and Joel Edgerton.

The 27-year-old model and actor isn't afraid to flaunt her flesh, regularly posting scanty swimwear shots to her 20 million Instagram followers.

 

She arrived to Sydney on Monday morning from LA.
She arrived to Sydney on Monday morning from LA.
She is spending most of her time with Aussie friends and will attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Wednesday.
She is spending most of her time with Aussie friends and will attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Wednesday.

 

And her barely-there bikini brevity became most blatant when her right nipple made an accidental appearance during a trip to the kiosk.

Unfazed, Ratajkowski and her mystery Aussie bestie soon made their way to the Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel for a soothing schooner.

bikini camp cove emily ratajkowski instagram model

Top Stories

    Man accused of Grafton jail murder refused bail

    premium_icon Man accused of Grafton jail murder refused bail

    Crime A 58-YEAR-OLD man alleged to be involved in the murder of a prison inmate at Grafton Correctional Facility appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    Breaking Highway traffic impact after overnight crash

    • 13th Nov 2018 5:43 AM
    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Rebels announce new signings for 2019

    premium_icon Rebels announce new signings for 2019

    Rugby League Experienced duo to return to South Grafton Rebels next season

    Local Partners