Model excited to be ‘first black girl’ on the Bachelor

Bachelor hopeful Vakoo Kauapirura says she is happy to see more diversity in the pool of romantics hoping to find love.

The 23-year-old Namibian immigrant is one of the women vying for astrophysicist Bachelor Matt Agnew's heart in the upcoming season.

Model Vakoo Kauapirura will be vying for Matt Agnew’s heart on The Bachelor. Picture: Supplied/Channel 10

Now living in Mortdale and working as a model, she said she was proud to be a woman of colour in the running but wasn't worried about tokenism.

"There are so many standards of beauty so I'm really excited to be part of the season of diversity," she told Confidential.

"I knew within myself that I was on the show because of who I am as person and what I have to offer. "I'm happy to be one of the first black girls on the show."

The air date for The Bachelor is yet to be announced but is expected to begin once MasterChef concludes.