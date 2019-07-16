Menu
Model excited to be ‘first black girl’ on the Bachelor

by Sally Coates
16th Jul 2019 6:24 PM
Bachelor hopeful Vakoo Kauapirura says she is happy to see more diversity in the pool of romantics hoping to find love.

The 23-year-old Namibian immigrant is one of the women vying for astrophysicist Bachelor Matt Agnew's heart in the upcoming season.

 

Model Vakoo Kauapirura will be vying for Matt Agnew’s heart on The Bachelor. Picture: Supplied/Channel 10
Model Vakoo Kauapirura will be vying for Matt Agnew’s heart on The Bachelor. Picture: Supplied/Channel 10

Now living in Mortdale and working as a model, she said she was proud to be a woman of colour in the running but wasn't worried about tokenism.

"There are so many standards of beauty so I'm really excited to be part of the season of diversity," she told Confidential.

"I knew within myself that I was on the show because of who I am as person and what I have to offer. "I'm happy to be one of the first black girls on the show."

Bachelor Sam Wood's group of bachelorettes. Picture: Supplied by Channel 10.
Bachelor Sam Wood's group of bachelorettes. Picture: Supplied by Channel 10.

 

Bachelor Blake Garvey's group of bachelorettes. Picture: Supplied/Channel 10
Bachelor Blake Garvey's group of bachelorettes. Picture: Supplied/Channel 10

The air date for The Bachelor is yet to be announced but is expected to begin once MasterChef concludes.

Bachelor Nick Cummins group of bachelorettes. Picture: Supplied/Channel 10
Bachelor Nick Cummins group of bachelorettes. Picture: Supplied/Channel 10

