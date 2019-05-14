Model’s ‘vain’ dating claim slammed

A bikini model has been slammed for claiming it's "impossible" for her to find love as she's "too good looking".

Mum-of-two Jenna Thompson said "nice men" were intimidated by her, and she's only had dating disasters since becoming single two years ago, The Sun reports.

Speaking on British morning TV show This Morning for a segment called "I'm too good looking to find love", she said: "I think I intimidate guys. I intimidate nice guys.

"So I seem to attract guys who are after one thing or people who think they'll have a go, have a shot and they seem to just want hook-ups. No one is looking for anything serious."

Jenna, whose kids are aged five and one, blamed dating apps for being a "minefield".

She went on to explain she thought many singletons were too focused on appearances, describing attitudes as "shallow".

"I've had some serious disasters. I had this guy who confessed that he was married, relatively late on into us dating."

Host Holly Willoughby went on to question the bikini model about her image and if she would change her appearance to attract the "right man".

Jenna said: "If you change yourself, you'll never be truly happy. How long can you wear a mask before it starts to slip.

"You are not going to be authentic to the person you are dating.

"I think why change the way I look to fit into a category for the sort of person I'm looking for. Maybe it's just that I haven't met that particular person yet."

One of the hosts asked "Is it you?" to which she joked "maybe", and then he questioned why some good-looking people had found love and she hadn't.

"Maybe it's the type of guy I go for. I have a definite type. I am quite picky, I am choosy. I do have a definite type of looks and that comes with a certain territory," she said.

"I like heavily tattooed guys, good looking, look after themselves, gym goers normally."

Jenna went on to list the other qualities she's looking for, including connecting on a "deeper" level, wanting her partner to be "artistic" and also good with kids - describing herself as "picky".

But Jenna's thoughts left viewers furious, with many taking to Twitter to slam the mum for blaming her looks on being single.

One commented: "'I'm too good looking to find love'. No wonder she's not got far with such a narcissistic attitude."

Another said: "Get over yourself love ffs when did we become so self obsessed? @thismorning #thismorning you are quite good looking for some but not for others. Beauty in terms of relationships comes from the inside not the outside."

Meanwhile one slammed: "Check this vain tit on This Morning thinking she's too good looking to find love", followed by multiple laughing emojis.

However some praised the mum for being honest, wishing her the best of luck in her quest for a relationship.

