Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Jess urges women to embrace their natural self

by Alison Stephenson
31st Oct 2018 5:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO plastic, no surgery, no Botox" - people constantly ask Jess Gomes, but she insists she has never gone under the knife.

"I'm proud that I don't have those things in my face," Gomes told Confidential.

 

Jess Gomes says she has never gone under the knife or had Botox done.
Jess Gomes says she has never gone under the knife or had Botox done.

"I feel it's important for me to state that because now within the industry and social media I'm seeing a lot of plastic surgery.

"I just want to help women feel good about themselves and not make them feel like they have to look a certain way because every body else is doing it. I want women to know that they can embrace their own unique self and not feel like they have to change themselves or be pressured to do that."

 

Jessica Gomes with models Linda Rosenberg and Ella Verberne. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Jessica Gomes with models Linda Rosenberg and Ella Verberne. Picture: Jonathan Ng

 

Gomes hopes she can help women feel good in their swimwear too.

The 34-year-old has teamed up with Jets to design a capsule collection of swimwear pieces which were revealed at a 20th anniversary celebration for the fabled Aussie brand at David Jones last night.

jess gomes model plastic surgery

Top Stories

    Woman guilty over golf club bashing

    premium_icon Woman guilty over golf club bashing

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton woman has been was found guilty of beating her on-again-off-again partner's secret girlfriend with a golf club.

    LOOK: Dragonboats like you've never seen them before

    LOOK: Dragonboats like you've never seen them before

    Water Sports Bird's eye view of the Jacaranda carnival on Sunday

    NO MORE: Maccas to go from Shoppingworld

    premium_icon NO MORE: Maccas to go from Shoppingworld

    Business Fast food giant leaves centre

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    News Mother hoping to raise funds and awareness for mental health

    Local Partners