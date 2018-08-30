Model with down syndrome struggles to find work at home

Unfortunately she struggles to find work in the fashion industry in Australia. Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty Images

MODEL Madeline Stuart is set to walk the runways of New York Fashion Week next week but ironically the 21-year-old struggles to get work at home.

The model, who has Down syndrome, will strut her stuff in no less than nine shows in the Big Apple, and walk in a further two at London Fashion Week next month.

"Madeline can walk anywhere in the world but she hasn't been able to work in Australia because Australia is just not opening doors," mum and manager Rosanne Stuart told Confidential, speaking on her daughter's behalf.

Model Madeline Stuart, who has down syndrome, will walk in ten shows in two countries for Fashion Week. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Stuart is not only modelling in New York, she's also an ambassador for Art Hearts Fashion, the official partner of Fashion Week.

She flies to the US on Friday ahead of the September 6 start of the week where her runway jobs include opening for Femata Couture, Rutu Bhonsle and Duane Topping, as well as walking for House Of Byfield, Burning Guitars and Lulu et Gigi Couture.

She is no stranger to the fashion scene, having walked in shows before. Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty Images

She is also an ambassador for Art Hearts Fashion at Fashion Week. Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Stuart will also show her own collection - 21 Reasons by Madeline Stuart - at New York Fashion Week.

"I don't care if it is a token gesture," Rosanne said.

"You want to get the message out there and if they are doing it for the right reasons, that is beautiful. If they are doing it for the wrong reasons, they are still getting the message out there and making it so it becomes the norm. If there are enough token gestures, it becomes a natural thing in life.

"Madeline is a model. They are not exploiting her because she is not doing alcohol or sexy lingerie."

She will also show her own fashion collection in New York. Picture: Jonathan Ng

While work is slow in Australia, Brisbane-based Stuart does work here and has signed on to headline P & O Cruises Australia's Melbourne Cup Fashion's At Sea catwalk show in November.