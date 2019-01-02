Model Tia's love for sister drives her to pageant finals

LIGHTS: Springfield Lakes girl Tia Muller is a grand finalist in the Miss Diamond Australia competition.

A YOUNG Springfield Lakes girl carries the memory of her sister as she takes on the bright lights of Australia's modelling world.

In Springfield, Tia Muller is spending her holidays like most other young people; hanging out with friends and family in the backyard.

Unlike most others though, Tia is a finalist in the coveted Miss Diamond Australia Competition.

The bubbly and bright eight-year-old girl will travel to Melbourne in April and strut her stuff, representing Queensland.

As part of Miss Diamond, contestants must choose a charity and fund raise.

A close personal tragedy spurred Tia on to select Mater Little Miracles.

"My little sister was born premmie and unfortunately didn't make it," she said.

"Annabelle, she passed away 10 years ago.

"I want to do all I can to help someone else's little brother or sister come home to his or her family."

Tia has another sister and step siblings, but she often thinks about the little sister who couldn't stay.

"I always wonder what it would be like with her," Tia said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for people to donate.

Everything above her $395 entry fee will be donated to Mater Little Miracles.

"It will help younger babies, if they're sick or something like that," Tia said.

The aspiring model is gaining followers on Instagram and is becoming sought after by photographers.

"It's all new to me," she said. "I just got into modelling so I'm trying to build my confidence.

"It's really fun."

Tia, with the support of her family, hopes to progress her modelling career.

Each year, more than 2000 babies will have to spend time in Mater's Neonatal Critical Care Unit.

At Mater's neonatal centre, specialist staff treat and care for up to 79 seriously ill and premature babies every night.

Some babies are born as young as 24 weeks and weigh as little as 400g. Some have come from as far as Cairns and Townsville for the specialist neonatal care for which Mater is renowned.

Tia is one of about two dozen finalists in the beauty pageant, which doesn't operate like you might think.

Miss Diamond Australia operates with a community hero initiative which builds a platform for people of all ages to fund raise and increase awareness for a cause close to their heart.

For more information or to donate to Tia's Mater Little Miracles, visit gofundme.com and search for Miss Diamond Australia - Tia Muller.