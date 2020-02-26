Model reveals harsh reality of life after The Bachelor

Former Bachelor star Vakoo Kauapirura has revealed her struggle to find work in Australia months after appearing on The Bachelor.

Former Bachelor star Vakoo Kauapirura has revealed her struggle to find work in Australia months after appearing on The Bachelor.

Six months after Vakoo Kauapirura's stint in The Bachelor, the model says she's been forced overseas to find work.

The Namibian-born reality star told Confidential that while fellow contestants have scored lucrative sponsorship deals and other plum gigs, there are limited opportunities for women of colour.

"I want to do more modelling, I want to travel because there's not much work here for me," she said at F45 Bondi's sneaker launch.

Vakoo Kauapirura in The Bachelor.

"Most jobs go to others. That's why I went to South Africa and even there the market is still dominated by European girls. I'll try America and England.

"We're so behind, it's so weird. It shouldn't be a big deal that I went on a TV show."

Last year, Kauapirura, 24, became the first African-Australian contestant to appear on the Channel 10 dating show following years of criticism about the lack of diversity.

She said one of the best things to come out of the show was her ability to inspire others.

"I've had younger girls message me that are so happy about seeing someone like them," she said.

"They say I gave them confidence so I'm glad I had that effect."

Kauapirura with Bachelor Matt Agnew.

During Nick "The Honey Badger" Cummins' season in 2018, just three of 28 contestants were of ethnic appearance and the vast majority were white women in their twenties.

One of Cummins' contestants, Brooke Blurton, became the show's first ever indigenous finalist.

The year before, it was much of the same, which prompted critics like SBS VICELAND host Marc Fennell to urge advertisers to boycott the show.

In a statement to news.com.au at the time, a Channel 10 spokesperson said there is no discrimination during the casting process.

"The Bachelor Australia is cast on the applicants' merits and race is not a factor influencing the selection criteria," the statement read.

At a F45 X APL launch event.

Despite the diversity criticism, Kauapirura said she has no regrets about doing the show.

While Kauapirura did not find love with Melbourne astrophysicist Matt Agnew on The Bachelor, she remains hopeful that she will meet Mr Right one day.

"I'm still single and keeping my options open," she said.

The pair’s date together.