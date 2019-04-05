Modelling shows budget benefits cities over regions

NEW modelling has shown residents living in inner-Sydney seats gain the most from tax cuts announced in the Federal Budget this week.

Analysis by the National Centre for Social and Economic Modelling (NATSEM) has shown residents in the seat of Page will benefit least from the budget measures, along with the seats of Lyne, Hinkler, Gilmore and Wide Bay.

The biggest beneficiaries of the Government's tax changes are concentrated in Sydney, with the seats of Sydney, Wentworth, North Sydney and Grayndler at the top of the group.

The report concluded that overall, the new measures in the Budget would favour families on middle and mid-high incomes before 2020-21 and then mid-high income earners from 2022-23 onwards.

Nationals MP for Page Kevin Hogan said the figures were indicative of the type of person likely to live in the North Coast electorates.

"We have an older average age than a lot of other electorates as we have many retirees, so that skews our median and average income downward a little,” he said

"The bottom line is that anyone in Grafton, including all the teachers, nurses and construction workers, are going to be better off with these tax cuts.”

Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan said the budget did nothing much for low-income earners and that Labor had policies targeted at people from lower socio-economic areas.

"It's a really good budget for the high-income earners in Sydney, but not so much for people in the regions,” he said.

"It (the modelling) doesn't surprise me given the demographies of the electorate and the tax cuts being pitched to the higher end of the spectrum rather than the lower.”

Recent data released by the ATO showed more than 50 per cent of individuals in the greater Grafton area earned less than $38,000 per year.

This would mean that a majority of those in the postcode of 2460 would receive just $255 extra under the Coalition's plans.

NATSEM took into account the one-off energy payment, increased low and middle-income tax offset and income tax thresholds and marginal tax rate changes to compare how and where people would benefit under the changes.

It found that nearly 90 per cent of the population would be affected by at least one part of the changes and by the same token, almost 85 per cent of families.