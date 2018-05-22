Partyboy allegedly threatened to 'rape police wife'

David Sikais, the boyfriend of model Stevie Bamford, has allegedly threatened to rape a policeman’s wife and daughter.

THE boyfriend of model Stevie Bamford, the daughter of league legend Peter Tunks, has allegedly threatened to rape a policeman's wife and daughter after a wild brawl last Sunday.

David Sikais, 27, also allegedly threatened to "hunt down and kill" the police officer once he got out of custody.

The Sydney carpenter is charged with making the threat after allegedly smashing a police car outside a party in which Bamford scratched the neck of an officer trying to arrest her boyfriend.

Stevie Rochelle Franceska Bamford, a lingerie and bikini model who was once imprisoned in Thailand for falsely accusing a tuktuk driver of rape, was convicted of assault on Monday.

Police hit the 26-year-old with capsicum spray before holding her in police custody for 12 hours.

Mr Sikais appeared in Central Local Court on Tuesday by video link from Surry Hills police cells on nine charges arising out of Sunday's brawl.

Mr Sikais, who had two visible cuts on the right side of his forehead, was cheered on in court by two young men who work in his carpentry business, who yelled "love you Dave".

On Facebook, Mr Sikais has posted many photographs of himself parting with young men and women and states he lives in Ibiza, which is Spain's renowned pleasure island.

Magistrate Robert Williams, however, refused his application for release from custody.

The court heard that about 8.35pm on Sunday, police were called to attend a fight that had broken out at a Hill St address in the inner-city Sydney suburb of Darlinghurst.

"The fight continued outside … multiple people tried to break [it] up," the court heard, when Mr Sikais fell on the ground, got up and "continued to fight".

Police alleged Mr Sikais then assaulted two male police officers, resisted their attempts at arrest and resisted a third, female police officer.

Police alleged Mr Siakis shattered the windscreen of a police vehicle and then "continued to spit" at officers after his arrest.

Taken to the Surry Hills Police Centre, Mr Siakis then made the threat against a male officer.

"I will rape your wife and your daughter. You wait until I get out of here; I will hunt you down and I will kill you," he said, according to police.

Prosecutors said that, at the time of Sunday's brawl, Mr Sikais was already on two bonds for destroying or damaging property and assault.

He had previously failed to appear in court and was an "unacceptable risk" because he was "a danger to the community and a danger to the [police officer] victim", the court heard.

Mr Sikais' defence lawyer told the court he was already seeing a psychiatrist for mental health issues, and only began offending in January last year.

He was willing to observe a curfew and an alcohol ban despite a prior breach of bail over a curfew.

In court, Mr Sikais protested that "they got the reporting wrong", but the magistrate ignored him and refused bail, saying if convicted the defendant would most likely get a jail sentence.

Bamford, who is an interior design student, made international headlines in 2012, when she was found guilty of making untrue claims that a tuktuk driver in the Phuket beach resort raped her.

Stevie Bamford was fined $800.

She spent 15 days in a Thai detention centre before returning home to Sydney, where she lives in Maroubra.

Her father, Peter Tunks, 59, played rugby league for South Sydney, Canterbury Bankstown and Penrith, as well as State of Origin for NSW and Tests for Australia.

Bamford was fined $800 for a charged of assaulting a police officer.

Mr Sikais, who entered no plea, will appear in court again on May 25.

He is charged with two counts of assaulting police in the execution of their duty, three of resisting arrest, and one count each of intimidate police, affray, conducting himself in an offensive manner and intentionally or recklessly destroy police property.