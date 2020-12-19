Model’s OTT $5k 40-step beauty routine

The former Miss Universe and swimsuit model has revealed the staggering lengths she goes to in order to maintain her good looks.

American model and pageant queen Olivia Culpo wants you to know she did not wake up like this.

In a new video for Vogue, the former Miss Universe, 28, shares her entire beauty routine - a 40-step process that incorporates at least three dozen different products that will set you back over $5000 in total.

Culpo's skincare regimen alone features 12 steps, with the brunette beauty reaching for celebrity favourites like Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser ($56), GlamGlow Gravity Mud Firming Treatment Mask ($96) and Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel ($240).

Olivia Culpo takes her beauty routine seriously.

She also uses the LED-powered Déesse Pro Mask ($2491) and a whopping four different products from Dr. Barbara Sturm - her Hyaluronic Serum ($462), Calming Serum ($338), Glow Drops ($122) and Eye Cream ($213).

Next, it's on to makeup, with products including Clé de Peau Concealer ($95), Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation ($75), Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster ($40) and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand ($60) all making their way onto Culpo's famous face.

The star also swears by several palettes - like Laura Mercier Highlight & Glow Face Palette ($87) and Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo ($97) - along with One/Size by Patrick Starrr Point Made 24-Hour Liquid Eyeliner Pen ($24) for the perfect cat eye.

Olivia is a former beauty queen and Miss Universe. Picture: AP Photo/Julie Jacobson.

Miss Universe and model Olivia Culpo. Picture: Instagram.

Finishing touches include a duo of Dior lip products - Dior Addict Lip Tattoo ($52) and Lip Glow ($52) - and a spritz of Louis Vuitton California Dream Perfume ($440).

Despite the time, effort and expense involved, Culpo said she prefers a more natural beauty look, and isn't a fan of the full face of makeup she used to rock back in her pageant days.

"Looking back on those photos, I don't even know who that person is, because it was just too much," she said.

"I'm not a huge fan of changing what your face looks like. I like the idea of enhancing the things that make you different instead of creating a whole new face.

"I actually just like working with the canvas that you have."

