Mohamed Salah has been given the statue treatment... some fans think its worse than the infamous Ronaldo fail
Soccer

Salah statue: ‘10x worse than Ronaldo’

5th Nov 2018 9:40 AM

MOHAMED Salah has been given the Cristiano Ronaldo treatment after an ugly statue of the Liverpool winger went on display in Egpyt.

The bizarre bust, which depicts the forward with his arms spread in celebration, is being shown at the World Youth Forum in Sharm El Sheikh.

Created by Mai Abdel Allah, the sculpture is supposed to hail Salah as a great example of dedication and determination.

 

Sadly, the work has been ridiculed since its unveiling with plenty of people saying it is WORSE than the infamous Ronaldo sculpture.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a statue of his face made that was so bad it was eventually destroyed and replaced - but only after making worldwide headlines.

Egyptian sculptor Abdel Allah said the statue shows Salah "opening his arms to the fans" after scoring goals.

"So, I found it is distinguished and executable," she told Egyptian newspaper al-Masry al-Youm.

But Abdel Allah may be sad to learn that her piece hasn't been very well received.

As well as being compared to Ronaldo, the statue has been described as looking more like Home Alone character Marv or 1970s pop icon Leo Sayer than seven-goal Salah.

 

 

 

Others said it made the forward look like Beavis and Butthead.

One Twitter user said: "It looks nothing like him".

Another simply said: "Speechless."

One added: "That Salah statue is 10 times worse than the Ronaldo one."

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission

