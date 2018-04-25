The moment 13 truckies and police helped save a life

MSP Metro Detroit shared this photo on Twitter of 13 semi-trailers lined up to help save the life of a man threatening to jump off a bridge. ‏

THIS extrodinary photo shows the moment police and truckies came together to save the life of a man threatening to jump of a bridge.

The photo, which was taken by a FOX2News photographer, shows 13 semi-trailers lined up underneath a bridge over a Detroit freeway in Michigan, in America.

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

Lt Mike Shaw, a Michigan Sate Police spokesman reportedly told The Detroit News his department blocked traffic on the Interstate 696 early Tuesday morning (their time) and asked truckies that had been stopped to head for the overpass.

The idea was, police said, to shorten the fall if the man decided to jump.

Fox2 reported the man willingly left the bridge and police took him to hospital for evaluation.

In a tweet, MSP Metro Detroit said the photo showed "the work trooper and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life".

In another tweet, they wrote: "You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911. There are so many people that can help you make the choice to get help and live. It is our hope to never see another photo like this again."

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.