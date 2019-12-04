Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture: Shaunmoore via Twitter
Picture: Shaunmoore via Twitter
Offbeat

Moment boy knocked from surfboard by shark captured on film

4th Dec 2019 7:19 AM

The moment a young surfer was knocked from his board into the water by a small shark has been captured on film.

Young surfer Chandler Moore, 7, was surfing over the weekend in New Smyrna Beach, Florida in the US with his dad Shaun, when he was suddenly thrown from his board into the water.

When the mid-water accident happened, young Chandler initially believed he had collided with a large fish. Chandler and his dad didn't think much of the incident, staying in the water and continuing to surf afterwards.

But the mid-water collision was captured on a GoPro camera, which had been attached to the surfboard, and when the pair later looked at the vision, they made the shocking discovery young Chandler had actually collided with a small shark.

Chandler's father said his son ran after being knocked from his board, and told his dad he thought he'd collided with a fish. But the pair didn't think much of it, and continued surfing in the water.

"But we kept surfing. We didn't think anything of it, and we stayed out for another 15 minutes or so," Shaun told People.

"A couple of people thought they saw something kinda funny in the video, so we slowed the video down and paused it and were like, 'Oh my gosh, there's a shark!'" the father said.

"At that point, we were already done surfing for the night and were like, 'Oh my gosh, we dodged a bullet there,'" he said.

Chandler said he wasn't frightened by the encounter because it "already happened".

New Smyrna Beach is the Shark Attack Capital of the world, according to the International Shark Attack File.

shark surf board surfing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLOSING TIME: Tears spill as drought closes dairy

        premium_icon CLOSING TIME: Tears spill as drought closes dairy

        Business It was the little dairy that dared to dream and give its community a local milk supply, but the drought has caught up with Big River Milk.

        EXPLAINED: How victim’s DNA got into accused’s underpants

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: How victim’s DNA got into accused’s underpants

        News Trial of man accused of Grafton jail bashing murder continues

        OPENING SOON: How you’ll get on and off new Harwood bridge

        premium_icon OPENING SOON: How you’ll get on and off new Harwood bridge

        News How the roads will connect to new Harwood Bridge which opens soon

        DRY SPELL: Driest spring in 100 years for parts of Clarence

        premium_icon DRY SPELL: Driest spring in 100 years for parts of Clarence

        Weather HEATWAVE conditions were felt throughout much of NSW in one of the driest springs...