Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Moment brazen thieves hit jeweller caught on CCTV

by Cloe Read
9th Oct 2019 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THREE men are on the run after a ramming a car through the doors of a jewellery store in a brazen robbery in Logan Hyperdome shopping centre, south of Brisbane early this morning. 

 

The robbery took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The robbery took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

About 2.20am, a stolen red 2015 Nissan X-Trail four-wheel drive was caught on CCTV driving through the Piazza entrance to the Bryan Rd shopping centre, through the food court and to Prouds Jewellers. 

 

One of the thieves' faces was caught on CCTV during the robbery. Picture: Queensland Police Service
One of the thieves' faces was caught on CCTV during the robbery. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

Three men, dressed in dark clothing, rammed the doors several times with the car before running into the store and smashing multiple glass cabinets, stealing several bags of jewellery.

 

The thieves used hammers to smash glass cabinets and steal the jewellery. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The thieves used hammers to smash glass cabinets and steal the jewellery. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

Police have located the 4WD, which was stolen from a Logan Village address on 3 October, on fire at Shailer Park about 3.10am. 

 

Two robbers exit a Logan Hyperdome jewellery store after breaking in. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Two robbers exit a Logan Hyperdome jewellery store after breaking in. Picture: Queensland Police Service

More Stories

jewellery store logan robbery

Top Stories

    Fire crews work to bring Purgatory Ck blaze under control

    premium_icon Fire crews work to bring Purgatory Ck blaze under control

    News Fire crews continue to battle a 1100ha blaze north-west of Grafton, with winds picking up this afternoon, resulting in an increase of fire activity

    NOW OPEN: Your first look at the new supermarket in Maclean

    premium_icon NOW OPEN: Your first look at the new supermarket in Maclean

    Business Take a look inside Ritchies IGA supermarket

    Houses exploding, nowhere to hide: Bushfire catastrophe

    Houses exploding, nowhere to hide: Bushfire catastrophe

    Opinion 'We saw fire everywhere.. Rappville has been destroyed'

    Females still getting the raw deal in relationships

    premium_icon Females still getting the raw deal in relationships

    Opinion Single women live longer than married. What does this tell you?

    • 9th Oct 2019 3:00 PM