Moment bucks party prank went wrong

THE horrifying moment a groom-to-be broke his neck in a bucks party prank gone wrong has emerged on video.

Sunshine Coast father of two Tim Cornthwaite, 29, completely cracked his vertebrae after diving off a seat into a baby pool while blindfolded at the Gold Coast party.

Tim Cornthwaite, seen in a dress, is led to the edge before the plunge. Picture: Supplied/7 News Brisbane

Mr Cornthwaite had been told by mates he was going bungee jumping and had even signed what he thought was a waiver.

The footage shows Mr Cornthwaite, in a dress, being led onto a picnic table with a harness around his legs before taking a plunge into about 30cm of water.

The subsequent injuries - just a week before his wedding today - are so serious any sudden movement could leave him paralysed.

The lead-up to the jump. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

Despite the prank landing him in a halo brace for at least three months he holds no grudge against his friends.

"It's no one's fault, no one's to blame, I'm not angry with anyone. It's just a freak accident," Mr Cornthwaite told 7 News.

Buck Tim Cornthwaite thought he was about to bungee jump when he leapt into a wading pool. Picture: Supplied/7 News Brisbane

His close mates told The Courier-Mail they were devastated he will be getting married today in a wheelchair and neck brace.

"The bucks party sort of went a little bit pear-shaped," friend Nick Arden said.

"We didn't realise the severity of it at the time."

Tim Cornthwaite faces a long road ahead after the freak accident.

Mr Cornthwaite is supported by "his rock", fiancee Chloe Zammit, and two young sons Luca, 2, and Theo, 1.

Despite the setback he is determined to marry Ms Zammit today.

"He might be in a wheelchair … but he's a strong willed fella and he'll be able to say 'I do'," Mr Arden said.

Mr Cornthwaite faces an uncertain six months.

A concrete cutter by trade, Mr Cornthwaite faces the prospect of not being able to work in that industry again and it is not known if the talented goalkeeper will be able to play his beloved soccer.

The Maroochydore A-Grade skipper is able to walk slowly, but Ms Zammit said he is struggling with the limited mobility.

The wedding ceremony will go ahead today but the couple are now planning to hold the reception in six months' time.

A charity soccer match for Mr Cornthwaite will pitch a Maroochydore FC "best of" team against Sunshine Coast all-star team on November 10.

