MOMENT OF RELIEF: Couple relives horror Ramornie fall

I'M OK: Injured jockey Josh Adams is overcome with emotion as girlfriend Jess Castle checks on him following his fall in the home straight on Ramornie day. INSET: The happy couple were back at the track on Grafton Cup day.

I'M OK: Injured jockey Josh Adams is overcome with emotion as girlfriend Jess Castle checks on him following his fall in the home straight on Ramornie day. INSET: The happy couple were back at the track on Grafton Cup day. Adam Hourigan

RACING: It has become the lasting image of one of the most horrifying moments in recent Ramornie Day memory as the concerned girlfriend of fallen jockey Josh Adams sat by his side on the Grafton straight.

Adams was one of three jockeys involved in a shocking race fall at the 200m mark on the Grafton Racecourse after he attempted to avoid the incident on his mount Denver in race five on Ramornie day.

Fellow jockeys Ben Looker (It's Relative) and Jake Hull (Found Out) were also involved in the rare incident.

It was a split second moment that lasted what felt like a lifetime for the rising Central Coast jockey.

Jake Hull comes from his mount in a race fall in Race 5 on Ramornie Day. NO BYLINE

"I have never had a race fall before, but I was more worried about Benny (Looker) than anything, he went underneath me and that was my biggest concern,” Adams said.

"I did sort of see it unfolding, I saw a bit of a bottleneck situation and then I saw Benny get spat out sideways, and very quickly the horse in front of me went down.

"I tried to veer to the inside away from Ben, all I could see was him, he went down and all I could think about was making sure I didn't trample over the top of him.

"It was a million years between seeing it all happen and hitting the ground. It felt like forever, but there was nothing I could do. I could see a lot happening but realistically it happens in a millisecond.”

Adams' girlfriend Jess Castle, who had not been involved in the racing industry before meeting the jockey a little under three years ago, responded immediately.

Watching the race on the CRJC's big screen from the other side of the parade ring, Castle sprang in to action, leapt the fence and charged down the straight alongside Sky Thoroughbred Central's Priscilla Schmidt.

Jess Castle with partner Josh Adams on Grafton Cup day - recovering after Josh's race fall on Ramornie Day. Adam Hourigan

Schmidt is the fiancee of Looker and was rushing to check on the injured rider.

"Priscilla and I just took off, we were beside the finishing post before the other horses had even made it,” Castle said.

"I can't remember running down the straight, I was just in shock, all I was thinking about was finding Josh and making sure he was okay.”

Luckily for all three jockeys, their injuries from the fall were minor, with Adams and Hull both released from hospital the same day and Looker held overnight for observation.

Despite the scary nature of the accident, Adams said it won't keep him out of the saddle, with the jockey hoping to return to work today pending the results of cognitive tests.