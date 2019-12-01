Moments melt into one in a win for the ladies Wins melt into one for Guyra owners

Apprentice jockey Jayden Barrie rode David Campbell trained Melted Moments to victory in the Gateway Lifestyle Grafton Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1400m at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 1st December, 2019. Photo: Bill North

RACING: Multiple wins have melted into one for the owners of Melted Moments after he scored the 13th of his career at Grafton yesterday.

The eight-year-old gelding has now accumulated $218,513 in prizemoney after he was purchased for just $1800 by a quartet of ladies from Guyra.

Angela Grills and Jenny Tierney were trackside to watch Melted Moments ($4.80) score by half a length over Flying Machine ($6.50) with Youwaitandsee ($17) two lengths back for third.

“We came down from Guyra just to see him win and he’s done a great job,” Grills said.

Connections of Melted Moments after it won the Gateway Lifestyle Grafton Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1400m at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 1st December, 2019. Photo: Bill North

“There’s also Wendy Jackson and Belinda Lenehan. We bought him for $1800 and now he’s won over $210,000. And we bought him by default basically because he was out of the same mare we had another horse with.”

The Benchmark 66 Handicap (1400m) win was the third in a row for the David Campbell-trained Melted Moments. The previous two wins at Grafton and Ballina were also over the same distance and grade.

It was the second career win for 18-year-old jockey Jayden Barrie, apprenticed to Hilary Dew at Kempsey.

To say Melted Moments has produced some magic moments for the ladies would be an understatement.

“This is the second time he’s done three in a row,” Grills said.

A photo finish win in the 2017 Manilla Cup at Gunnedah kicked off the previous treble.

“Manilla Cup was the most exciting because he only just won.

“He’s been great, we’ve had a lot of fun.

“We’re going to have a champagne now.”