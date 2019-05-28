Moments to spare: Barba makes dramatic entrance at court

Ben Barba has appeared at Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.

Ben Barba has appeared at Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.

JUST as a magistrate was preparing to release a warrant for his arrest, Ben Barba walked into Mackay Courthouse.

The disgraced NRL star arrived at 11.02am - two minutes after he was ordered to appear by Mackay Magistrate Court.

A warrant was issued to lie on file until 11am today to be released if he failed to appear for the case.

He is facing two counts of being a public nuisance in or near the vicinity of a licensed premises over an incident at the Townsville Casino involving his partner on the Australia Day long weekend.

He is also charged with obstructing police on May 6 in Mackay.

Walking into court, Mr Barba said he was "absolutely" looking forward to getting the case dealt with.

"It's a big mistake that I've made on my behalf, and it's cost me a fair bit," he said.

It is expected the case will be finalised today.