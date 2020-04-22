Monaghan ties aim for super high five

Preparing to race at Grafton earlier this year is Ace Chase out of the Stephen Keep kennels, which have four runners at Grafton's twilight meeting this afternoon including the highly fancied Ripple River out of box one in race three the Ladbrokes Offs Boost Grade 5 Stakes over 305m at 4.07pm.

GRAFTON Greyhounds race again this afternoon with another strong 10-event card set down for decision in the twilight timeslot.

With Grafton now racing twice a week a number of our dogs are backing up, and they are doing a great job at that.

On to today’s races and I have decided to make my best bet in Race 6 The Clarence Valley Sheds Stakes over 407m. Here I have tipped Super Tie from the strong Andrew Monaghan team.

Super Tie has had seven starts for four wins including a slick 23.22s win here at Grafton and a very fast 23.29 win at Casino. Team Monaghan is absolutely flying at the moment and Super Tie should chalk up win number five tonight.

Nay Glee drawn in box 6 for local trainer Reggie Gardoll is racing very consistently at the moment with three wins and two seconds over the 305m and only for two tardy starts she would have won her last five starts in a row.

Tonight, Nay Glee has her first start at the 407m and if she can leave the boxes cleanly there is no reason why she can’t give Super Tie a real good run for her money. Nay Glee’s best winning time over the 305m trip was 17.59, so if she can go that next step up to 407m I expect her to run about 23.30 which would be competitive in tonight’s race.

Even Gary Smith’s Orara Maddison is capable of running these times on her day and a win by her would not surprise.

Race 3 tonight The Ladbrokes Boost Stakes over 407m certainly looks a tough race to pick on paper with three promising young dogs to do battle.

I have tipped the Evelyn Harris trained Bowie Bonus to continue on his winning way after exploding out of the boxes to win his maiden last Saturday over the 305m trip in a fast 17.44. Tonight, from the good box 2 draw I expect Bowie Bonus to once again bounce on the bunny and lead all the way.

Dawn’s Dream drawn out in box 8 is certainly a very interesting runner. Trained at Lismore by George Morschel, Dawn’s Dream won a Novice at Albion Park two runs ago over the 395m trip in a near record 22.47. These times are very rarely run up there and to run this from box 5 is certainly a huge effort. Tonight, at her first look at the Grafton circuit, if she runs anything like that time she will be very hard to beat.

Ripple River drawn in box 1 for local trainer Stevie Keep is also a great chance in this tough race tonight. The winner here at Grafton two runs ago in a quick 17.41 from box 8 also has Ripple River in with a chance from this box 1 draw.

Another good bet on tonight’s card comes up in Race 7 The Caldwell Electrical Stakes over 407m. Chanticleer drawn in box 5 for former Grafton trainer Johnny Dart looks very well placed in this 5th grade event tonight.

Chanticleer has had 13 starts for five wins and is the winner at Albion Park on the much stronger Thursday night meetings in the good time of 30.11.

Chanticleer has had two runs here at Grafton over the 480m in much stronger races, racing the likes of top grade dogs in Cosmic Bonus and Telling Porkies and I am sure he will relish tonight’s much easier 5th grade event. Although drawn in the tricky box 5 draw Chanticleer does look a good thing tonight.

The first of 10 races this afternoon begins at the twilight time of 3.32pm and the last is 6.22pm.