MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport results and scores

GOLF

Grafton District Golf Club

Thursday men's competition results

Date: 31/12/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 63

Winner: John Tracey 41 pts

Runner-up: Michael Johnston 40pts

Second R/up Shane Essex 39pts

NTP's sponsored by: Dougherty Property

1st Aaron Martin

6th Paul Grieve

10th Mick Johnston

17th Tony Gallagher

Pro Balls: 33pts

Tuesday veteran results

Date: 29/12/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 74

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Graeme Lynn 39pts

Runner Up: Gary Bonfield 37pts c/b

Second Runner Up: William McCurtayne 37pts

NTP

1st Clarence Valley Sheds Derek Latimer 216cm

4th Ron Summer 266cm

14th Jeff Hackett 338cm

17th Clarence Valley sheds Ron Hulm 236cm

Ball Run Down: 32c/b

Tuesday men's results

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 29/12/2020

Starters: 99

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Andrew Loy 47pts

First Runner up Billy Darby 40pts c/b

Second Runner Up: Grant Titman 40pts

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

GDGC 6th Gary Bondfield 124cm

GDGC 9th Craig Langford 99cm

GDGC 10th Steve Hancock 127cm

GDGC 13th Brock Dewberry 311cm

Ball Run down 32pts

Saturday men's competition results

Date: 26/12/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsor: GDGC

Starters: 72

Overall Winner Nathan Dougherty 41pts

A Grade Winner Chris Redman 39pts

A Grade R/up Simon Loadsman 38pts

B Grade Winner John Frame 40pts

B Grade R/up Billy Darby 39pts

C Grade Winner Brett Paxton 40pts

C Grade R/up Robert Usher 36pts

D Grade Winner Craig Heaslip 27pts

D Grade R/up Gary Pym 23pts

NTPs

1st Pro Pin Brian Dougherty 132cm

4th McKimms Real Estate Paul Danvers (Eagle)

6th Advantage Hospitality Supplies and Clarence Valley Window Tinting Geoff Gilbert 342cm

10th Hanks Kitchen Tim Bartlett 67cm

17th TMMM Construction and GJ Gardner Homes Tim Bartlett 165cm

Ball to 35pts

Thursday men's competition results

Date: 24/12/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 55

Winner: Matt Davidson 41 pts c/b

Runner-up: Bill Darby 41pts

Second R/up Lachlan Houlahan 39pts c/b

NTP's sponsored by: Dougherty Property

1st TBA

6th TBA

10th TBA

17th TBA

Pro Balls: 34pts c/b

PARKRUN

Grafton

This week 85 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom nine were first timers and five recorded new personal bests. Representatives of seven different clubs took part.

The event was made possible by nine volunteers:

Darryll SMIDT • Balla TRAORE • Kathyn LENTFER • Carrol BROWN • Jacqueline BLOMSTROM • Kristy SMIDT • Jean TULLY • Robert BOOTH • Warren JACKSON

Results:

1 Katie PORRA Female SW20-24 18:21

2 Lachlan WILCOX Male JM15-17 19:44

3 Jimmy ARSCOTT Male VM35-39 The Plodders 21:03

4 Jarrad DUCK Male SM25-29 21:36

5 Stuart TAIT Male VM45-49 22:21

6 Chris BROPHY Male VM40-44 22:46

7 Jason LIMBERT Male SM25-29 22:57

8 Luke LEVEN Male JM11-14 23:47

9 Jennifer PORRA Female VW50-54 24:13

10 Russell ENGLISH Male VM40-44 Vulneratus Non Victus 24:34

11 Brittany HUXLEY Female SW25-29 24:47

12 Matthew MORROW Male SM25-29 25:29

13 David HASSETT Male VM50-54 25:52

14 Bethany Kate RICHMOND Female SW25-29 25:59

15 Lily LEVEN Female JW11-14 26:03

16 Rod HUXLEY Male VM60-64 26:08

17 Georgia PHILP Female SW20-24 26:19

18 Madeline MCKEOWN Female JW15-17 26:30

19 Michael MCKEOWN Male VM55-59 26:44

20 Sarah BLACKMAN Female SW30-34 27:16

21 Mike O'CONNELL Male VM55-59 27:44

22 Tristan JACKSON Male JM10 27:49

23 Ben JAMES Male SM30-34 27:54

24 Lindsay NASH Male VM50-54 28:29

25 Stephen WHITTON Male VM55-59 29:08

26 James JOYCE Male VM35-39 29:26

27 Xavier HASSETT Male SM20-24 29:45

28 Nathan MARTIN Male VM40-44 29:57

29 Annie LYDON Female VW60-64 Anytime Fitness Grafton 30:10

30 Ayden BANKS Male SM25-29 30:16

31 Peter LAKE Male VM65-69 30:57

32 Ignatius HASSETT Male JM11-14 31:03

33 Chris LIMBERT Male VM55-59 31:17

34 Keith BROWN Male VM60-64 31:44

35 Ryan ATKINS Male VM35-39 32:06

36 Tara COMMERFORD Female JW10 32:30

37 Nikki TAIT Female VW40-44 33:23

38 Helen WRIGHT Female VW45-49 33:24

39 Joel LENEHAN Male JM10 33:49

40 Jahn LENEHAN Male VM35-39 33:50

41 Megan SMITH Female JW15-17 33:59

42 Rahni MCGRATH Female JW11-14 34:46

43 Marley-Jo COLLIER Female VW35-39 36:55

44 Amy MCKAY Female VW35-39 36:55

45 Roxy JAKOB Female SW25-29 36:56

46 Kim MCKENNA Female VW60-64 38:07

47 Kathryn SHAW Female VW35-39 Salvos Striders 38:32

48 Ben SHAW Male VM35-39 Salvos Striders 38:33

49 Malachi HASSETT Male SM20-24 39:50

50 Sebastian HASSETT Male JM10 39:50

51 Erin HASSETT Female VW45-49 40:04

52 Sally WHITBURN Female JW10 40:40

53 Gavin WHITBURN Male VM45-49 Pat Carroll Running Group 40:52

54 Nadine COMMERFORD Female VW40-44 42:02

55 Sandra FAHEY Female VW55-59 43:36

56 Michelle WHITTON Female VW50-54 43:36

57 Sarah HILL Female VW40-44 44:13

58 Shamira TRAORE Female SW30-34 44:57

59 Saxon HASSETT Male JM11-14 45:41

60 Mariah HASSETT Female SW18-19 45:41

61 Ethan JACKSON Male JM10 45:58

62 Francine NASH Female VW50-54 47:54

63 Samantha LIMBERT Female SW25-29 47:55

64 Megan WILCOX

Female JW11-14 50:37

65 Greg I WILCOX Male VM55-59 50:37

66 Genevieve HASSETT Female JW15-17 53:31

67 Madonna GORRIE Female VW55-59 53:48

68 Rachel HOULAHAN Female SW25-29 Evatt House 2015 53:48

69 Skye SEAR Female VW40-44 54:11

70 Kim PATRICKS Female VW40-44 54:12

71 Unknown

72 Unknown

73 Rosanne HOULAHAN Female VW55-59 54:21

74 Melissa HARVEY Female VW40-44 54:21

75 Pam HARVEY Female VW70-74 54:22

76 Chris JACKSON Male VM45-49 54:23

77 Chloe ANTONIOLLI Female VW35-39 55:06

78 Ashlyn LESNIAK-BELL Female JW10 55:34

79 Nyssa LESNIAK Female VW35-39 55:35

80 Jenny VICKERY Female VW60-64 56:01

81 Unknown

82 Karen L WILCOX Female VW45-49 56:36

83 Robert BLANCHARD Male VM55-59 57:39

84 Margaret RYAN Female VW70-74 57:49

85 Jean TULLY Female VW65-69 57:50

The male record is held by Reece EDWARDS who recorded a time of 15:43 on December 31 2016 (event number 64).

The female record is held by Katie PORRA who recorded a time of 18:01 on December 26 2020 (event number 227).

The Age Grade course record is held by Don RODGERS who recorded 83.27 per cent (20:31) on June 29 2019 (event number 191).

Grafton parkrun started on October 17 2015. Since then 1,832 participants have completed 16,378 parkruns covering a total distance of 81,890 km, including 2,993 new Personal Bests. A total of 272 individuals have volunteered 1,979 times.

SWIMMING

Grafton

The final swim for 2020 was held on December 22 and competition will resume on January 5 2021.

With this time of year always being busy for most, it was pleasing to see so many members arrive for the weekly swim, bringing with them family members and friends who are visiting for the festive season.

The feature race for the night was the Wykes Tyrepower Cup (30m butterfly, break stroke or backstroke) and those qualifying for this final were Natalie Durrington, Gary Dixon, Tracey Hill, John Wainwright, Steve Donnelly and Whitney Moon.

Viewing this final was like watching poetry in motion as the swimmers from lane two to lane five were all breast stroking, creating a lovely formation in the water.

Gary was deemed to have crossed the black line first, followed very closely by Natalie. However time checks indicated that Gary had broken by .69 and Natalie by .25. These breaks elevated Tracey to a very well deserved win and ownership of the Cup for the next month. Steve was placed second and John third.

Looking like the odd one out, Sharon Welsh was the only lady in the final of the 50m with her opposition coming from Terry Barnes, Terry Marsh, Tyler Durrington and Doug Ensbey. A video taken of the actual finish highlighted just how close the finish was. The two Terries, Marsh and Barnes claimed first and second, Marshy taking the win from Barnesy with both swimmers recording exact times. Doug was placed third. Andrew Madden, Toni Ensbey, Sharon Welch, John Wainwright and Richard Sear were the finalists in the 30m freestyle sprint. John was terribly unlucky in this event, called first over the line but then learning that he had broken by .12. Sharon was next home and awarded the win with Richard taking second place and Toni third. Rounding off the night, a group of 26 progressed to the GDSC where a delicious meal was enjoyed and time was spent reminiscing about the year that was. Our Executive Committee would like to thank the GDSC for their continued support of our club during the year and to The Independent and The Daily Examiner for publishing our weekly news so that our followers are kept in touch. -Toni Ensbey