MONDAY RESULTS: Sports scores and results

ARCHERY

Grafton

Results of Grafton Indoor Archery shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, November 24 and 26.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Jesse Shepherd 194 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 192 (Junior Sighted), Wayne Revell 191 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 185 (Junior Sighted), Jason Bullen 172 (Senior Sighted), Toby Pennell 170 (on count back) (Cub Sighted), Eliza-Rose Bullen 170 (Cub Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 167 (Senior Sighted), Jaz Trickett 163 (Junior Sighted), Connor Delaforce 130 (Junior Sighted), Merv Kerrison 126 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Heath Revell 105 (Cub Sighted), Vince Guilia 87 (Senior Longbow), Maureen Brincat 61 (Senior Longbow).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (20 Mt walk-up) Steve Parker 295 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 288 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 285 (Junior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 278 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 273 (Senior Sighted), Gordon Kelly 271 (Senior Bare Bow), Jeff Thompson 223 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 183 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 168 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Phil Adams 157 (Senior Longbow), Vince Guilia 128 (Senior Longbow), Maureen Brincat 123 (Senior Longbow). Score out of 200: Shania Grant 180 (Junior Sighted).

Next outdoor shoot: (Christmas Camp-out) December 4-6 Bawden’s Bridge course. Club supplies dinner Saturday night for members and their families. Novelty shoots.

Indoor archery at 21 Turf St. Grafton, the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday from 6pm, beginners, cubs, juniors and seniors. Thursday from 6pm, seniors, juniors, cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

—Jeff Thompson

BRIDGE

Grafton

GRAFTON Bridge Club members continue to enjoy playing a few games of bridge, either socially between friends or competitively online. On Tuesday November 17, an intra-club match was played online and won by Fran and Geoff Hiatt. Ingrid Pollack and Mary McCrohen were second and Jennie and Geoff Sharpe third. On Thursday, Maureen Gollan and Del Frawley were the winners with Bob Northam and Neil Nagle second. Helen Hearnshaw and Dawn Rapley were third.

Grafton Bridge Club members played an online competition on Tuesday November 24 and the winners were Helen Hearnshaw and Dawn Rapley. Jennie and Geoff Sharpe were second and Kerry Harding and Heather Brown third. On Thursday 26th, Bob Northam and Neil Nagle were the best pair. Jennie Sharpe and Geoff Hiatt were second and Maureen Golling and Del Frawley third.

—Geoff Hiatt

CROQUET

Lawrence

Tuesday – Great croquet weather with a nice breeze to keep the heat away. Ken and Kath played Esmae and Bon in two hard fought games, winning one each. The decider went to Kath and Ken. Bon hit an amazing shot but it ended up to the advantage of the opposition. Thanks Bon. Ken nominated a Hoop to Hoop but missed by “just that much”. Kath did hit a hoop to hoop and was very excited. Only her third in her croquet career.

Thursday – Party Day. Everyone enjoyed a delicious lunch, with Lucky Door prizes, Secret Santas and some awards. Bon received most improved and Yvonne an encouragement award. Carole and Karen had a close tussle with Carole taking out the most Jump Shots and Karen the most hoop to hoop. Congratulations all. Thanks to all who helped with Lunch. A most enjoyable day.

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session.

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427 783 330 or Karen Marsden 0437 157 198 or just turn up to play. We are located at the Lawrence Golf Course, Anne/March streets, Lawrence.

—Kathy Trim

Yamba

LAST Wednesday was a beautiful Yamba morning and with new members Benita and Trevor on board we played 7 point games and the winning teams were: Rhonda/Jim, Clare/Beryl, Pam/Margaret, Leigh/Sue G, Beryl/Jim, Ray/Steve, Pam/Toni, Leigh/Dot, Rhonda/Genny, Leigh/Toni, Margaret/Pam, Toni/Clare. Trevor and Ray both ran hoops and Leigh and Pam had a good day with the mallet. Genny started the day with the Sheriff’s badge, then it was won by first-dayer Trevor but before he had time to put it on along came Ray with guns blazing to take it off him. Thanks to Rosemary, Mal, Steve and Ray. John is going well with his physio and Fay says he loves all the attention, they hope to head home by Monday.

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome, flat soled shoes are a must. All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of “Golf Croquet” or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church on 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert on 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo.

—Graham Schubert.

LAWN BOWLS

Yamba

ON SATURDAY the club received the unsettling and unwanted news that Steve Kliendienst had passed away following a brave battle with cancer. Steve was well known and following his move from Uralla several years ago he made an immediate and indelible impact at the club.

Steve was a champion bowler winning the club’s Major Singles Championship among many titles and featured at the State Finals in pennants, pairs and individual events. Steve was also a man of subtle inspiration and possessed a dry but compelling sense of humour; the entertaining and comical discussions with ‘The Doctor’ will be missed by many. Steve was also a mentor to several young and less experienced bowlers at the club and his inspiration and knowledge will be evident at the club for many years.

It will take some time for the members to adjust to existence at the clubs without Steve, but at this difficult time our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s family and friends, particularly Debbie and Mark. We have lost a champion and a mate!

Vale Steve Kliendienst

Yamba Men's Lawn Bowls has lost a champion with the passing of Steve Kliendienst.

The club bid farewell to the ‘Huskisson Hurricane’, Adam Hart, as Adam is relocating back to the NSW south coast following the completion of the highway upgrades in our region. The Adam Hart Farewell Open Pairs was contested on Sunday under brilliant conditions. Twenty-eight teams of pairs took to the greens to enjoy an afternoon of camaraderie, lawn bowls and banter on November 22 commencing at 10am. Adam and the club co-hosted the event which featured three rounds of bowls, a sumptuous lunch, provided by Craig Spackman (Norfolk Bistro) and an extravagant array of prizemoney. First rounder leaders were Col Lindsay and Steve Butler following an impressive display against Rod Ellis and Wayne Curtis. However, Greg Dickman and John Deale claimed the lead after round two after two notable round victories. The final result was not clear until the last round three scorecard had been received with three teams remaining undefeated and only one end and a few total margin shots separating the teams. Adam Hart and Brad Johnson took third place (three wins, 26 ends won and 18 total margin); Helen and Dave Atkinson took the silver medal position (three wins, 26 ends won and 27 total margin) with Greg and John holding on for overall victory (three wins, 27 ends won and 37 total margin). A great afternoon was had by all and the club wishes Adam all the best for the future.

Winners of the Adam Hart Farewell Open Pairs: John Deale and Greg Dickman with Adam Hart (centre)

The club’s 2020 Mixed Pairs and Consistency Singles Championships will continue over the next two weeks and participants are encouraged to check the noticeboard for modified game details following a few interruptions to the draw and availability. The 2020 Mixed Fours Championship will be contested this coming weekend with round one and the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday and the semi-finals and final scheduled for Sunday.

Members are encouraged to also get their teams recorded as soon as possible for the Raine and Horne Yamba 2020 Bob Ware Memorial Triples and the 2020 Yamba Mixed Pairs tournaments scheduled for Saturday and Sunday December 5 and 6 respectively. Only a few positions remain available for these two popular events.

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Wednesday November 18:

Winners: Cliffe Vagg and Ian Parker

Runners Up: Tony Reynolds and Dave Coupland

Encouragement: Steve Butler and John Luchetti

Friday November 20:

Winners: Graham Ross, Don Freeman and Peter Ross

Runners Up: Vic Miller, Len Yeomans and Steve Grodzki

Encouragement: Barry Latham, Mark Bilton and Gary Taylor

—Don Freeman

SWIMMING

Grafton

WE WERE faced with just about everything at this week’s swim- equipment failure (mainly goggles again), multiple disqualifications and a few PB’s were recorded.

Nicole Lancaster was one of the swimmers recording a personal best as was Yvonne Shorrock.

David Moon qualified for all three finals so he relinquished his place in the 50m, passing it over to Paul Smith. Joining Paul in this final were Thomas Lancaster, Gary Dixon, Andrew Madden and Steve Donnelly.

Not a lot of handicap separated the lads but all eyes were on Paul who was first to enter the water and the first to touch at the far end followed by Gary then Thomas.

When times were checked the news was not good for these boys – Paul had busted by 1.81 seconds, Gary by .73 and Thomas by the smallest margin of .18.

An extremely happy Andrew, swimming a 37.51 off a nominated 38 was pleased to accept the win with Steve taking second.

The five finalists in the 30m sprint were David Moon, Thomas Lancaster, Sharon Welch, Richard Sear and Jill Enks.

Jill (so pleased to make a final) was the first swimmer away on handicap and she maintained this lead for the entire distance. Doubts as to whether she had swum too fast were soon brushed aside when the judge announced her as the winner (just .09 off her nominated).

Sharon was placed second and David third.

The Wykes Tyrepower Cup was up for grabs in the final of the backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly event.

Getting into position at the blocks were David Moon, Jenny (I’m so excited) Vickery, Terry Marsh, Bruce Phelps and Steve Donnelly.

David was the backmarker in this race, giving away a considerable amount of start over such a short distance. However it was Jenny who turned on the speed and she crossed the black line ahead of everyone else only to learn that she had busted by .55.

Bruce, swimming 27.30 off a 28 was next home and gladly accepted the cup having just squeezed Steve into second place and David to third.

—Toni Ensbey