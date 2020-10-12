MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest scores and results
ARCHERY
Grafton
GRAFTON Indoor Archery results of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, October 6. and 8.
Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.
Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Vince Guilia 199 (Senior Sighted), Maureen Brincat 191 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 188 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 187 (Junior Sighted), Natalie
Shepherd 169 (Senior Sighted), Gavin Bridges 146 (Senior Sighted), Rachel Binskin 141
(Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 139 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Wayne Revell 126
(Senior Traditional Recurve), Heath Revell 98 (Cub Sighted), Ethan McDonough 97 (Junior
Sighted), Ian Revell 84 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Toby Revell 78 (Junior Traditional Recurve).
Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.
Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Vince Guilia 299 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 288 (Junior
Sighted), Maureen Brincat 286 (Senior Sighted), Shania Grant 262 (Junior Sighted), Tahlia
Grant 257 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 254 (Senior Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 204
(Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 194 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Rachel Binskin
189 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 187 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv
Kerrison 159 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Jared McAlpine 140 (Junior Traditional Recurve), Phil
Adams 135 (Senior Traditional Recurve). Score out of 260: Jesse Shepherd 244 (Junior
Sighted).
Working-bee camp-out October 16-18. Come help us build a new course.
Next Outdoor shoot: (3D) Sunday, November 1. Bawden’s Bridge course 10am
Start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.
Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.
Tuesday from 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday from 6pm.
Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.
—Jeff Thompson
BOWLS
Yamba
YAMBA Men’s Lawn Bowls: Yamba Classic Pairs this weekend.
The prestigious 2020 Yamba Classic Pairs tournament was staged at the club this
weekend with a strong field of more than forty teams vying for a share of the extensive
prizemoney with the winning duo collecting $2000. In addition to the prizemoney, the
tournament also carries valuable Bowls Australia ranking points for the first four teams.
COVID restrictions will prevent last year’s winning sibling combination of Kane and Jacob
Nelson, currently ranked four and six in Australia, from making the trip south from Belmont
in Brisbane. However, several different and hopeful combinations will make the journey to
the Yamba with representatives from Tarren Point in Sydney, Scone, Lismore, Inverell, the
Tweed and other diverse areas across the state accepting the challenge.
The tournament will be played over five rounds, three on Saturday and two on Sunday. The
weekend will be a highlight of the lawn bowl’s year and action is programmed to commence
at 9am on both days.
On the following weekend, Saturday and Sunday October 17-18, the club will host the
CRDBA Champion of Club Champion Singles Championship with club champions from all
eight Clarence River District clubs converging upon Yamba in their quest to advance to the
Zone One finals and ultimately the State Finals. Yamba will be represented by Steve ‘Scruffy’
Jackson. The quarter and semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday morning and afternoon
respectively with the final to be played at 12.45pm on Sunday.
The club’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Sunday October 18 commencing at
9.30am so members are encouraged to get to the meeting and then watch the Champion of
Champions final.
Nominations for the Handicap Fours, Stan Brown Shield, Consistency Singles, Mixed Pairs
and Mixed Fours Championships are currently open and all members are encouraged to get
involved.
Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All
games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office
on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.
Wednesday September 30:
Winners: Steve Cassidy and Bill Andrews
Runners Up: Allan Parker and Brett Pingel
Encouragement: Barry Latham and Phil Maddison
Friday October 2:
Winners: Tom Barnsley, Norm Greenup and Norm Anderson
Runners Up: Dave Clark, Allan Marr and Steve Butler
Encouragement: Ivan Bell, Jim Stone and John Telfer
—Don Freeman
CROQUET
Lawrence
ANY day is a good day for croquet, so come and join us.
Tuesday – Things started off slowly but Eric had his eye in and scored a nice in off shot.
I’m told there was a good many other near misses, balls refusing to go through the hoop and just missing Golden Hoop by a whisker. Thank goodness Karen and Carole hadn’t lost their touch, both getting a Golden Hoop. Could this slump be due to the early starts because of daylight saving?
Thursday – Numbers were down a bit. Perhaps with the holidays all the grandchildren were visiting which kept all the nanas and poppas at home.
But we did celebrate Don and Patties birthday with chocolate cake, Don’s favourite. Happy birthday to you both.
New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday from 7.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session
For more information contact Carole Radford 0427 783 330 or Karen Marsden 0437 157 198 or just turn up to play. We are located at the Lawrence Golf Course, Anne/March streets, Lawrence.
—Kathy Trim
Yamba
LAST Wednesday we had a good turnout and it was a magic day and we played 7 point games and the winning teams were, Fay/Clare, Toni/David, Susie M/Graham, Diane/Cheryl, Ian/John, Toni/Clare, Susie M/Diane, Beryl/Anne, Sue G/Susie M, Wendy/Sue G, Jan/Ian, Susan R/Steve, Lexie/John. Rosemary won the Sheriff’s Badge only to see Lexie steal it off her and ride off into the distance. Hard to pick a stand out player with people being so equal but John would take it out today.
From now on after the games all players must sign into the club and pay their game fee to the change counter or use “Bowlo Bucks” at the bar or reception and get a receipt which they will give to Fay for our records. CEO Phil Broughton explained that this was another COVID-19 precaution that is required.
Join us on Wednesdays, arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome, flat soled shoes are a must. All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of “Golf Croquet” or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church on 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert on 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo!
—Graham Schubert
GOLF
Grafton
GDGC Thursday MEN’S COMPETITION RESULTS
Date: 8/10/2020
Event: 18 Hole Stableford
Sponsored by: GDGC
Starters: 57
Winner: Ron Hulm 44pts
Runner-up: Athol Green 41pts
2nd R/up Rowan Butcher 40pts
NTP’s sponsored by: Dougherty Property
1st Brian Hewitt 221cm
6th Brett McConnell 257cm
10th Michael Gane 426cm
17th Norm Burt 125cm
Pro Balls: 33pts
GDGC TUESDAY MEN’S RESULTS
Event: 18 Hole Stableford
Date: 6/10/2020
Starters: 110
Sponsor: GDGC
Winner: Ron Hulm 40pts
1st Runner up Graeme Smith 39pts
2nd Runner Up: Mark Blundell 38pts
Nearest the Pin Sponsor:
2GF/104.7 6th Owen Hindmarsh 110cm
GDGC 9th Matt McKee 47cm
2GF/104.7 10th Brett McConnell 238cm
GDGC 13th Bob Mawhinney 153cm
Ball Run Down 33pts
GDGC TUESDAY VETERAN RESULTS
Date: 6/10/2020
Event: 18 Hole Stableford
Starters: 83
Sponsor: GDGC
Winner: Ron Hulm 40pts
Runner Up: Graeme Smith 39pts
2nd Runner Up: Steven Castle 38pts
NTP
1st Clarence Valley Sheds Bob Wicks 143cm
4th Nick Abrahall 97cm
14th Jim Cross 280 cm
17th Clarence Valley sheds Barry Goodwin 240cm
Ball Run Down: 33 pts on countback