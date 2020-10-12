MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest scores and results

Find the latest scores and results from across the Clarence Valley here.

Find the latest scores and results from across the Clarence Valley here.

ARCHERY

Grafton

GRAFTON Indoor Archery results of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, October 6. and 8.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Vince Guilia 199 (Senior Sighted), Maureen Brincat 191 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 188 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 187 (Junior Sighted), Natalie

Shepherd 169 (Senior Sighted), Gavin Bridges 146 (Senior Sighted), Rachel Binskin 141

(Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 139 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Wayne Revell 126

(Senior Traditional Recurve), Heath Revell 98 (Cub Sighted), Ethan McDonough 97 (Junior

Sighted), Ian Revell 84 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Toby Revell 78 (Junior Traditional Recurve).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Vince Guilia 299 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 288 (Junior

Sighted), Maureen Brincat 286 (Senior Sighted), Shania Grant 262 (Junior Sighted), Tahlia

Grant 257 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 254 (Senior Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 204

(Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 194 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Rachel Binskin

189 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 187 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv

Kerrison 159 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Jared McAlpine 140 (Junior Traditional Recurve), Phil

Adams 135 (Senior Traditional Recurve). Score out of 260: Jesse Shepherd 244 (Junior

Sighted).

Working-bee camp-out October 16-18. Come help us build a new course.

Next Outdoor shoot: (3D) Sunday, November 1. Bawden’s Bridge course 10am

Start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday from 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday from 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

—Jeff Thompson

BOWLS

Yamba

YAMBA Men’s Lawn Bowls: Yamba Classic Pairs this weekend.

The prestigious 2020 Yamba Classic Pairs tournament was staged at the club this

weekend with a strong field of more than forty teams vying for a share of the extensive

prizemoney with the winning duo collecting $2000. In addition to the prizemoney, the

tournament also carries valuable Bowls Australia ranking points for the first four teams.

COVID restrictions will prevent last year’s winning sibling combination of Kane and Jacob

Nelson, currently ranked four and six in Australia, from making the trip south from Belmont

in Brisbane. However, several different and hopeful combinations will make the journey to

the Yamba with representatives from Tarren Point in Sydney, Scone, Lismore, Inverell, the

Tweed and other diverse areas across the state accepting the challenge.

The tournament will be played over five rounds, three on Saturday and two on Sunday. The

weekend will be a highlight of the lawn bowl’s year and action is programmed to commence

at 9am on both days.

On the following weekend, Saturday and Sunday October 17-18, the club will host the

CRDBA Champion of Club Champion Singles Championship with club champions from all

eight Clarence River District clubs converging upon Yamba in their quest to advance to the

Zone One finals and ultimately the State Finals. Yamba will be represented by Steve ‘Scruffy’

Jackson. The quarter and semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday morning and afternoon

respectively with the final to be played at 12.45pm on Sunday.

The club’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Sunday October 18 commencing at

9.30am so members are encouraged to get to the meeting and then watch the Champion of

Champions final.

Nominations for the Handicap Fours, Stan Brown Shield, Consistency Singles, Mixed Pairs

and Mixed Fours Championships are currently open and all members are encouraged to get

involved.

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All

games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office

on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Wednesday September 30:

Winners: Steve Cassidy and Bill Andrews

Runners Up: Allan Parker and Brett Pingel

Encouragement: Barry Latham and Phil Maddison

Friday October 2:

Winners: Tom Barnsley, Norm Greenup and Norm Anderson

Runners Up: Dave Clark, Allan Marr and Steve Butler

Encouragement: Ivan Bell, Jim Stone and John Telfer

—Don Freeman

CROQUET

Lawrence

ANY day is a good day for croquet, so come and join us.

Tuesday – Things started off slowly but Eric had his eye in and scored a nice in off shot.

I’m told there was a good many other near misses, balls refusing to go through the hoop and just missing Golden Hoop by a whisker. Thank goodness Karen and Carole hadn’t lost their touch, both getting a Golden Hoop. Could this slump be due to the early starts because of daylight saving?

Thursday – Numbers were down a bit. Perhaps with the holidays all the grandchildren were visiting which kept all the nanas and poppas at home.

But we did celebrate Don and Patties birthday with chocolate cake, Don’s favourite. Happy birthday to you both.

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday from 7.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427 783 330 or Karen Marsden 0437 157 198 or just turn up to play. We are located at the Lawrence Golf Course, Anne/March streets, Lawrence.

—Kathy Trim

Yamba

LAST Wednesday we had a good turnout and it was a magic day and we played 7 point games and the winning teams were, Fay/Clare, Toni/David, Susie M/Graham, Diane/Cheryl, Ian/John, Toni/Clare, Susie M/Diane, Beryl/Anne, Sue G/Susie M, Wendy/Sue G, Jan/Ian, Susan R/Steve, Lexie/John. Rosemary won the Sheriff’s Badge only to see Lexie steal it off her and ride off into the distance. Hard to pick a stand out player with people being so equal but John would take it out today.

From now on after the games all players must sign into the club and pay their game fee to the change counter or use “Bowlo Bucks” at the bar or reception and get a receipt which they will give to Fay for our records. CEO Phil Broughton explained that this was another COVID-19 precaution that is required.

Join us on Wednesdays, arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome, flat soled shoes are a must. All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of “Golf Croquet” or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church on 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert on 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo!

—Graham Schubert

GOLF

Grafton

GDGC Thursday MEN’S COMPETITION RESULTS

Date: 8/10/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 57

Winner: Ron Hulm 44pts

Runner-up: Athol Green 41pts

2nd R/up Rowan Butcher 40pts

NTP’s sponsored by: Dougherty Property

1st Brian Hewitt 221cm

6th Brett McConnell 257cm

10th Michael Gane 426cm

17th Norm Burt 125cm

Pro Balls: 33pts

GDGC TUESDAY MEN’S RESULTS

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 6/10/2020

Starters: 110

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Ron Hulm 40pts

1st Runner up Graeme Smith 39pts

2nd Runner Up: Mark Blundell 38pts

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

2GF/104.7 6th Owen Hindmarsh 110cm

GDGC 9th Matt McKee 47cm

2GF/104.7 10th Brett McConnell 238cm

GDGC 13th Bob Mawhinney 153cm

Ball Run Down 33pts

GDGC TUESDAY VETERAN RESULTS

Date: 6/10/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 83

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Ron Hulm 40pts

Runner Up: Graeme Smith 39pts

2nd Runner Up: Steven Castle 38pts

NTP

1st Clarence Valley Sheds Bob Wicks 143cm

4th Nick Abrahall 97cm

14th Jim Cross 280 cm

17th Clarence Valley sheds Barry Goodwin 240cm

Ball Run Down: 33 pts on countback