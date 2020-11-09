MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport scores and results

ARCHERY

Grafton

Results of Grafton Indoor Archery shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, November 3 and 5.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Warren Hutchinson 199 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 184 (Senior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 178 (Cub Sighted), Merv Kerrison 143 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Rachel Binskin 138 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Wayne Revell 114 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Toby Revell 100 (Junior Traditional Recurve), Vince Guilia 99 (Senior Longbow), Noah Shepherd 85 (Junior Bare Bow), Maureen Brincat 53 (Senior Longbow).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Steve Parker 295 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 278 (Junior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 266 (Cub Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 257 (Senior Sighted), Alan Wilson 200 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Rachel Binskin 198 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 187 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 183 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 176 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Nathan Kendell 146 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Vince Guilia 121 (Senior Longbow), Phil Adams 118 (Senior Longbow), Maureen Brincat 83 (Senior Longbow). Scores out of 100: Fulvio Canestrari 99 (Senior Sighted).

Results of Outdoor shoot: (3D) held Sunday, November, at Bawden's Bridge course.

Scores out of 400: Chris Glasser 330 (Senior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 293 (Cub Sighted),

Jesse Shepherd 275 (Junior Sighted), Nathan Kendell 268 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd

245 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 243 (Junior Sighted), Alan Wilson 208 (Senior Traditional

Recurve), Merv Kerrison 186 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Jeff Thompson 172 (Senior Traditional

Recurve), Rachel Binskin 171 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Troy Carter 170 (Senior Traditional

Recurve). Scores out of 200: Steve Porra 141 (Senior Sighted), Keith Wear 113 (Senior

Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 93 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Next outdoor shoot (Paper Grafton Hunter) on Sunday, November 15 at Bawden's Bridge course, 10am start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor archery at 21 Turf St. Grafton, the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday from 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday from 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

-Jeff Thompson

BRIDGE

Grafton

Grafton Bridge Club members continue to join online competitions. Our best pairs on Tuesday November 3 were Marion Lever and Kerry Harding, Ian Huxley and Tony and Jenny and Geoff Sharpe. On Thursday Jenny Sharpe and Geoff Hiatt, Bob Northam and Neil Nagle and Cheryl Shanley and Fran Hiatt were the best scorers.

CROQUET

Lawrence

A GREAT turnout of players on Tuesday and thanks to the windy weather a good covering of bark all over the courts. Thanks must go to the "Boys" who erected our seating. Job well done fellas and I'm told the shades will be in place soon.

Kath scored her only ever hoop to hoop and couldn't believe it, then got some jump shot coaching from Esmae. Most of the jumps were more like stumbles-more coaching needed. Edna starred with her jump shot.

Thursday - In form Karen got two in offs as did Carole. These girls are playing well. Edna cried when her hoop to hoop just stopped short of going right through and Karen and Bon both got jump shots. There was much frivolity coming from Leanne and Esmae and then Leanne got SHOT OF THE DAY with an amazing in off.

Congratulations to Tonia who played really well and also won the big Melbourne Cup sweep.

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session.

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427 783 330 or Karen Marsden 0437 157 198 or just turn up to play. We are located at the Lawrence Golf Course, Anne/March streets Lawrence.

-Kathy Trim

Yamba

LAST Wednesday was a cracker of a day and the winners of the seven point games were: Wendy/Steve, Dia/Fay, Andrew/Jim, Toni/Clare, Jim/Andrew, Lexi/Pat, Rhonda/Diane, Genny/Clare, Cheryl/Rhonda, Toni/Sue, Ruby/Pat, Wendy/Fay, Steve/Jim, Ruby/Leigh, Dot/Toni.

In triples matches Genny won over Ray and Beryl and Andrew beat Steve/Jim. Toni, Jim and Andrew had a good day with the mallet. While I was unable to attend the day my Cub Reporter, the all singing all dancing Fay gives me some feedback on the day and one story I can't wait to hear about is Leigh scoring a hoop with her foot?

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome, flat soled shoes are a must. All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of "Golf Croquet" or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo.

-Graham Schubert

FISHING

Grafton

THE Grafton District Anglers Club October 2020 rock beach and estuary outing was held on the weekend of October 17-18.

Twenty-eight members registered to fish but only 18 weighed in fish.

The winner of the senior division was Terry Daly with 11 nice luderick and a bream.

In second place was Ron Waterson with 12 luderick.

Third place went to Nick Haynes with nine bream, two flathead and four whiting.

Hugh Brotherson took out first place for the juniors with two nice eeltail catfish.

Second place went to Mahkai Haynes with her five bream and one whiting. Mahkai is on a 15 point handicap. Jensen Haynes came in third. Jensen had four bream, two flathead and three whiting. Jensen is on a 45 point handicap.

-Terry Daly

GOLF

Grafton

GDGC Thursday MEN'S COMPETITION RESULTS

Date: 5/11/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 55

Winner: Bob Fish 40pts c/b

Runner-up: Clint Corbett 40pts

2nd R/up Matthew Dougherty 39pts c/b

NTP's sponsored by: Dougherty Property

1st Rod Hankinson 213cm

6th Jim Packwood 346cm

10th Jacob Cox 309cm

17th Terry Brooks 211cm

Pro Balls: 36pts

GDGC TUESDAY VETERAN RESULTS

Date: 3/11/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 91

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Neville Higham 45pts

Runner Up: Michael Corfe 42 pts

2nd Runner Up: Bill Dudgeon 40pts

NTP

1st Clarence Valley Sheds Tim Bartlett 237cm

4th Tom Porter 313cm

14th David Morgan 178cm

17th Clarence Valley sheds Michael Wheelahan 176cm

Ball Run Down: 34 pts c/b

GDGC TUESDAY MEN'S RESULTS

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 3/11/2020

Starters: 100

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Neville Higham 45 pts

1st Runner up Michael Corfe 42 pts

2nd Runner Up: Fraser Marsh 41

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

2GF/104.7 6th Glynn Bodimeade 255cm

GDGC 9th Tim Bartlett 173cm

2GF/104.7 10th Alan Jones 240 cm

GDGC 13th Anthony Gallagher 324cm

Ball Run Down 34pts c/b pts

SWIMMING

Grafton

SEVERAL more members came out of hibernation this week but there still hasn't been any sighting of "Barnesy" or "Smithy - just how warm do they want the water to get?

Many inquiries have been made as to what arrangements have been made with regards to our annual Christmas party and at this stage no definite decision will be made until the monthly meeting which is being held on November 17.

A sneaky little breeze took the edge off what would have been a really pleasant evening at this week's meet but swimmers were still very keen to compete for the Stephen Donnelly Explosive Cup which is presented to the winner of the 30m freestyle sprint.

Making this final were Anne Simkus, Thomas Lancaster, Damien O'Mahony and Sharon Welch.

Even though Thomas was the backmarker he soon made up ground in this short event and crossed the black line just ahead of Sharon, but all to no avail. Time keepers had him breaking by .29 and the same bad news greeted Sharon as she had broken by .22.

These breaks handed the win to Anne who swam a great 22.38 off a nominated 23 and second place went to Damien.

In the 50m final the qualifiers were Toni Ensbey, Geoff Simkus, Bruce Durrington and Jill Enks.

Jill and Toni were first away with a good start over the back markers but the field bunched up fairly close by the time 40m had been covered.

Geoff touched first and Toni was not far away but a check on times had Geoff breaking by .95 and Toni by a measly .03 and just to add insult to injury it was her husband doing the timing.

Durro was the next one home and took the win with Jill taking second spot.

Andrew Madden, having his first swim in quite a while made it to the final of the B B & B along with Thomas Lancaster, Damien O'Mahony and Sharon Welch.

Now we all knew that the water was a little fresh but the speed at which Andrew covered this distance was unbelievable and he finished a good body length ahead of Sharon.

A check on times had both of them busting with Marno being awarded the win and Thomas taking second place.

-Toni Ensbey