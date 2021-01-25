MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

ARCHERY

Grafton

Results of Grafton Indoor Archery shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, January 19 and 21.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Noah Shepherd 199 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 187 (Senior Sighted), Luke Skinner 180 (Senior Sighted), Jaz Trickett 175 (Junior Sighted), Greg Parkes 172 (Senior Sighted), Ian Sherdan 159 (Senior Sighted Beginner), Eric Parkes 147 (Cub Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 132 (Junior Bare Bow), Gavin Bridges 130 (Senior Longbow), Ethan McDonough 121 (Junior Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 102 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Ian Revell 90 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs. Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Noah Shepherd 288 (Junior Sighted), Toby Revell 278 (Junior Sighted), Ian Sherdan 274 (Senior Sighted Beginner), Natalie Shepherd 272 (Senior Sighted), Jaz Trickett 261 (Junior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 260 (Junior Sighted Recurve), Gordon Kelly 250 (Senior Bare Bow), Eric Parkes 192 (Cub Sighted), Jeff Thompson 190 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 188 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 182 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Phil Adams 156 (Senior Longbow), Ian Revell 127 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Next outdoor shoot: (3D) Sunday February 7 at Bawden’s Bridge course, 10am start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery at 21 Turf St Grafton, the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St. Tuesday from 6pm, Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday from 6pm, Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

—Jeff Thompson

CROQUET

Yamba

Last Wednesday was threatening weather wise and some players chose to stay at home. The results of the brave players that did attend and played 7 point games were Meg/Andrew, Toni/Clare, June/Graham, Genny/Wendy, Meg/Ray,June/Steve. Two singles matches were played resulting in Genny defeating Andrew and then Genny defeating Graham and Andrew. New player Meg played well but on the night the stand out player was Genny.

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 6pm if you want to accompany us for early dinner in the Norfolk Bistro, if not we hit off at 7pm and play until 9pm. New members and visitors welcome, flat soled shoes are a must. All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of Golf Croquet or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church on 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert on 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo!

—Graham Schubert.

GOLF

Grafton

GDGC TUESDAY MEN’S RESULTS

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 19.1.2021

Starters: 110

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Peter Brennan 39pts c/b

First Runner up Scotty Scott 39pts

Second Runner Up: Jack Sheean 36pts c/b

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

GDGC 6th Tim Pearce 205cm

GDGC 10th Irwin Perring 407cm

GDGC 13th Ben Jurd 295cm

Ball Run down 30pts

LAWN BOWLS

Yamba

The 2021 bowls calendar is up and running with a renewed desire to perform and hope that this year will not be as disjointed as its predecessor. In a historic vote at the recent Clarence River District Bowling Association meeting, the district clubs voted in favour of adopting the Bowls NSW endorsed ‘Zone Alone’ model which eliminates district-level administration and divides the Far North Coast bowling zone (Zone 1) into four competition areas (east, west, north and south). Subsequently the club will now compete in the Zone 1 South competition area for all championship and pennant competitions. Another transformation that our bowlers need to appreciate is that no longer will championships, apart from pennant, culminate with the awarding of an individual or team champion with two representatives from each Zone 1 competition area qualifying to advance to the zone play-offs.

The Zone 1 South 2021 championship program gets underway on the weekend of January 23-24 with the fours championships to be contested. The State Open Fours will be hosted by Maclean, the Senior championship will be played at Yamba (to be played on Friday) while the President’s Reserve division will be contested at Wooli. All teams should check the noticeboard for details.

The 2021 Zone 1 South triples championships will follow the next weekend with the State Open triples to be played at Grafton District Services Club, the Seniors at Iluka and the President’s Reserves at Brooms Head. The draw for each competition division is on the noticeboard.

Nominations for the 2021 Zone 1 South pairs championships close on Friday January 29 with competition scheduled for the weekend of February 20-21. Venues will be decided once all nominations have been received.

The 2021 pennant season is programmed to commence on Saturday March 27. The club will undertake an internal pennant trial on Sunday February 14 commencing at 1pm. It is anticipated that most, if not all, bowlers who wish to be considered for pennant selection will make themselves available for this activity. Additional information, including a participation list, on the programmed trial and the season in general is on display at the club.

The club will host Australia Day mixed social bowls on Australia Day, January 26, commencing at 1pm. The event will feature incentive-based bowls and a number of rink prizes. Names are to be recorded on the nomination sheet by 11.30am on the day. Members, families and visitors are most welcome to participate.

Men’s social bowls is continuing on Wednesday and Friday afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 or by recording participation details on the nomination sheet adjacent the Bowls Office prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play. Mixed/Open social bowls is being held on Thursday mornings commencing at 10am. Names need to be entered by 8.30am.

If you require any additional information on the issues detailed in this report or any other bowls-related matter, please contact the Bowls co-ordinator.

—Don Freeman

SWIMMING

Grafton

Thomas and Isabelle Lancaster were welcomed back this week for their first swim for 2021 and we were lucky to have James and Max once again assisting with time keeping.

Five swimmers lined up for the 50m final with Isabelle Lancaster being the only female up against Terry Barnes, Doug Ensbey, Terry Marsh and Gary Dixon.

There was not a lot of variation in handicap times so the field was well bunched.

Towards the last few metres of the race Terry Barnes pulled ahead and looked to have won the race but a break of .22 robbed him of the win.

Marshy was next home and with a safe time was awarded the win with Doug taking second and Gary third.

The 30m freestyle sprint final had three ladies and one male competing and they were Toni Ensbey, Yvonne Shorrock, Jill Enks and Steve (birthday boy) Donnelly. The ladies were very keen to score a win in this event and put their all into it.

Times were called as the contestants crossed the line and Toni and Yvonne discovered that they had dead heated with a time that sounded just right. However their joy was short lived when it was announced that they had both busted by exactly one second which gave Steve (although recording a slow time) the win and Jill was placed second.

Andrew Madden, Damien O’Mahony, Thomas Lancaster and David Moon qualified for the 30m B B & B final. David, always a favourite in this event was unfortunately swimming with a tricky elbow injury but still had to give away three seconds start to his nearest rival, Thomas.

As the lads crossed the black line Thomas was marked as being the winner with Damien in second place. However breaks of .69 and .25 respectively were recorded which elevated Andrew to the winning circle with David taking second place.

Even though next Tuesday is Australia Day competition will still go ahead so we would love to see a good roll up.

—Toni Ensbey