MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

ARCHERY

Grafton

Results of Grafton Indoor Archery shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, January 26 and 28.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Natalie Shepherd 186 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 174 (Junior Sighted Recurve), Greg Parkes 167 (Senior Sighted), Jaz Trickett 165 (Junior Sighted), Eric Parkes 155 (Cub Sighted), Wayne Revell 127 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeremy De Koste 103 (Senior Sighted Beginner), Ian Revell 87 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Toby Revell 87 (Junior Traditional Recurve).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs. Scores out of 300: (20 Mt walk-up) Noah Shepherd 287 (Junior Sighted), Greg Parkes 284 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 276 (Senior Sighted), Alan Wilson 216 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Gavin Bridges 205 (Senior Longbow), Jeff Thompson 193 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Troy Carter 184 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 181 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Phil Adams 175 (Senior Longbow), Toby Revell 171 (Junior Traditional Recurve), Ian Revell 155 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Luke Skinner 153 (Senior Recurve Un-Aided). Score out of 200: Jesse Shepherd 184 (Junior Sighted Recurve). Score out of 100: Eric Parkes 61 (Cub Sighted).

Next outdoor shoot (3D) Sunday February 7 at Bawden’s Bridge course, 10am start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery at 21 Turf St Grafton, the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St. Tuesday from 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday from 6pm. Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

—Jeff Thompson

CROQUET

Yamba

Last Wednesday was a beautiful night with a cooling breeze and with a mix of 5 and 7 point games the winning teams were Meg/June, Steve F/Andrew, Toni/Clare, Susie M/Mal, June/Andrew, Clare/Ray, June/Glynis, Fay/Mal, Toni/Andrew, Genny/Ray, Fay/Graham. In a couple of singles matches Mal beat Susie M and Steve F beat Susie M (bullies). We welcomed Steve F who picked up a mallet for the first time and played like a veteran also June, Mal and Andrew had a good night. It was worrying to hear our lovely Rosemary was rushed to hospital on Tuesday night. The latest from Mal is that she feels good and they hope she will be home Friday.

Join us on Wednesday nights, arrive 6pm if you want to have a meal with us at the Norfolk Bistro if not we hit off 7pm and play until 9pm. Flat soles are a must but all other equipment is supplied. If you are a new player someone will explain the game of Golf Croquet as they play along with you. Cost is $10. For more information contact John or Fay Church 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert 6645 8073 or just turn up. Come on you know you want to, we will see you at croquet at the Bowlo!

—Graham Schubert

GOLF

Grafton

GDGC Thursday MEN’S COMPETITION RESULTS

Date: 28/1/2021

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 57

Winner: Bill Darby 38 pts

Runner-up: Geoff Crispin 36pts

Second R/up Eric Hillas

NTP’s sponsored by: Dougherty Property

1st Tony Gallagher 180cm

6th William Dougherty 300cm

10th Mick Johnston 803cm

17th Peter Johnston 370cm

Pro Balls: 31pts

GDGC TUESDAY MEN'S RESULTS

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 26/1/2021

Starters: 98

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Richard Maguire 41pts

First Runner up Gary Pym 39pts

Second Runner Up: Brian Dougherty 38pts c/b

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

GDGC 6th Greg McLennan 418cm

GDGC 10th Mat Worthing 94 cm

GDGC 13th Rohan Hackett 90cm

Ball Run down 30 pts c/b

PARKRUN

Grafton

This week 68 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom six were first timers and seven recorded new Personal Bests. Representatives of four different clubs took part.

The event was made possible by 10 volunteers:

Ann PULKKINEN • Margaret RYAN • Jacqueline BLOMSTROM • Karen BARNIER • Scott BARNIER • Helen WRIGHT • Annie LYDON • Cheyse SMITH • Henry SHEEHAN • Mike O‘CONNELL

1 Lachlan WILCOX Male JM15-17 19:44

2 Ben SMITH Male SM30-34 19:45

3 Henry SHEEHAN Male VM50-54 20:54

4 Savannah BARTLETT Female SW25-29 20:55

5 Jo POWELL Female VW45-49 Jetts Fitness Grafton 21:29

6 Mitchell DICK Male JM11-14 22:40

7 Jennifer PORRA Female VW50-54 23:19

8 Brittany HUXLEY Female SW25-29 23:57

9 Rod HUXLEY Male VM60-64 24:58

10 Georgia PHILP Female SW20-24 25:17

11 Michael MCKEOWN Male VM55-59 25:35

12 Ronald HUME Male VM55-59 25:44

13 Robert LILLEY Male VM55-59 25:55

14 David HASSETT Male VM50-54 25:59

15 Jahn LENEHAN Male VM35-39 26:07

16 Renan FENERICH Male VM35-39 26:23

17 Sarah BLACKMAN Female SW30-34 26:24

18 Ayden BANKS Male SM25-29 26:56

19 Jason Harold WADE Male SM30-34 27:21

20 Simon COLLINS Male VM35-39 27:32

21 Lindsay NASH Male VM50-54 27:33

22 Darryll SMIDT Male VM35-39 Salvos Striderws 28:00

23 Annmaree CRAWFORD Female VW50-54 Jetts Fitness Grafton 28:01

24 Ryan ATKINS Male VM35-39 28:06

25 Unknown

26 Stephen WHITTON Male VM55-59 28:23

27 Nathan MARTIN Male VM40-44 28:41

28 Matthew CHENEY Male VM35-39 29:12

29 Jenni CULLUM Female VW45-49 RUN DOWN UNDER 29:25

30 Peter LAKE Male VM65-69 29:27

31 Nathan BANKS Male JM15-17 Jetts Fitness Grafton 29:31

32 Cassandra POWELL Female VW40-44 Jetts Fitness Grafton 29:32

33 Balla TRAORE Male VM35-39 29:56

34 Leah STEVENSON Female VW45-49 30:03

35 Tracy ENGLISH Female VW40-44 30:04

36 Casey SMITH Female SW30-34 30:38

37 Tara COMMERFORD Female JW10 32:35

38 Nikki TAIT Female VW40-44 32:59

39 Noelene GRACE Female VW65-69 34:32

40 Amity STEVENSON Female JW11-14 34:40

41 Sam JOHNSON Male SM25-29 36:03

42 Nadine COMMERFORD Female VW40-44 36:17

43 Kim MCKENNA Female VW60-64 37:08

44 Chace HARRIS Male JM10 38:07

45 Michael HARRIS Male VM40-44 38:12

46 Daniel BLACKMAN Male VM35-39 40:28

47 Shamira TRAORE Female SW30-34 40:36

48 Kristina HUXLEY Female VW55-59 40:56

49 Chiara HASSETT Female SW25-29 41:30

50 Sandra FAHEY Female VW55-59 41:35

51 Michelle WHITTON Female VW50-54 41:36

52 Elijah LESNIAK-BELL Male JM11-14 42:38

53 Mariah HASSETT Female SW18-19 42:50

54 Sarah HILL Female VW40-44 43:39

55 Jean TULLY Female VW65-69 44:07

56 Ashlyn LESNIAK-BELL Female JW10 50:56

57 Robert BLANCHARD Male VM55-59 50:57

58 Nyssa LESNIAK Female VW35-39 RUN DOWN UNDER 50:57

59 Graeme HICKS Male VM70-74 50:58

60 Greg I WILCOX Male VM55-59 51:01

61 Emma DAVIS Female SW30-34 51:44

62 Lucy HOWARD Female SW20-24 51:45

63 Rose GOLDEN Female VW55-59 53:26

64 Michael COLEFAX Male VM35-39 53:38

65 Kathryn LENTFER Female VW75-79 54:28

66 David THOMPSON Male VM70-74 54:29

67 Leila THOMPSON Female VW65-69 54:30

68 Karen BARNIER Female VW50-54 54:321

The male record is held by Reece EDWARDS who recorded a time of 15.43 on December 31 2016 (event number 64).

The female record is held by Katie PORRA who recorded a time of 18.01 on December 26 2020 (event number 227).

The Age Grade course record is held by Don RODGERS who recorded 83.27 per cent (20:31) on June 29 2019 (event number 191).



Grafton parkrun started on October 17 2015. Since then 1,863 participants have completed 16,655 parkruns covering a total distance of 83,275km, including 3,027 new Personal Bests. A total of 277 individuals have volunteered 2,017 times.

SWIMMING

Grafton

The extremely hot weather brought swimmers out of the woodwork this week – Nicole Lancaster abandoned her painting project and joined us for her first swim for 2021, the Durrington’s, Bruce and Natalie, were back from holidays and so was Karlie Cleaver. Whitney Moon also joined us for a social swim.

In the 50m final we saw Gary Dixon, Yvonne Shorrock, David Moon, Thomas Lancaster and Sharon Welch steadying themselves on the blocks awaiting the starters call. The two ladies were first away on handicap, followed after a brief interval by the male swimmers. It was a judge’s nightmare as the swimmers hit the wall with very little separating the five but the judge had Yvonne, Gary and Thomas touching in that order. A check on times however had breaks of .98, .80 and .62 registered so David, who swam an almost perfect time was awarded the win with Sharon taking second place.

Five swimmers lined up for the final of the 30m sprint. They were Andrew Madden, Bruce Durrington, Natalie Durrington, John Wainwright and Terry Barnes. Very little handicap separated these contestants so a close finish was assured and they didn’t disappoint. Bruce hit the black line first followed very closely by Natalie but with breaks of .23 and .07 being announced the judge then handed the win to Andrew, who a couple of weeks ago was heard to comment that it had been ages since he had scored a win. Terry was placed second and John third.

The Wykes Tyrepower cup was again up for grabs in the final of the B B & B. Hoping to take home this much coveted cup were Gary Dixon, Bruce Durrington, David Moon, Steve Donnelly, Whitney Moon and Sharon Welch. The water was churning so much as the swimmers crossed the black line that it was difficult to judge the exact moment their heads hit the line so times recorded had to be the decider. Gary and Steve were disqualified with breaks of .13 and .17 so the win and the cup were given to Sharon with David taking second place and Bruce third.

—Toni Ensbey