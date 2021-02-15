MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

ARCHERY

Grafton Indoor Archery

Results of Grafton Indoor Archery shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, February 9 and 11.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Noah Shepherd 195 (22 X’s)(Junior Sighted), Wayne Revell 195 (21 X’s)(Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 189 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 179 (Junior Sighted), Ian Sherdan 163 (Senior Sighted), Kade Carter 131 (Junior Sighted), Ian Revell 124 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Luke Skinner 120 (2 X’s)(Senior Traditional Recurve), Ethan McDonough 120 (1 X)(Junior Sighted), Racheal Binskin 113 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 112 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Heath Revell 96 (Junior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 64 (Cub Longbow). Score out of 180: Troy Carter 175 (Senior Sighted). Score out of 160: Jaz Trickett 144 (Junior Sighted).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs. Scores out of 300: (20 Mt walk-up) Jesse Shepherd 291 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 280 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 279 (Senior Sighted), Jaz Trickett 276 (Junior Sighted), Greg Parkes 266 (Senior Sighted), Gordon Kelly 257 (Senior Bare Bow), Alan Wilson 205 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Ian Revell 201 (Senior Sighted), Jeff Thompson 196 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Eric Parkes 189 (Cub Sighted), Merv Kerrison 188 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 179 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Phil Adams 164 (Senior Longbow), Matt West 154 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

AGM on Monday February 22, 6.30pm at Indoor venue. Next Outdoor shoot: (paper) Sunday February 21 at Bawden’s Bridge course, 10am start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery at 21 Turf St Grafton, the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St. Tuesday from 6pm, Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday from 6pm, Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

—Jeff Thompson

FISHING

Grafton District Anglers Club

The Grafton District Anglers Club held its first monthly outing for 2021 on January 16 and 17. The outing was an open outing meaning members could fish anywhere in NSW.

Fifteen members nominated but only ten weighed in fish. Senior winner was Nick Haynes. Nick caught 10 bream and 10 flathead. Largest flathead went 5.23kg and was released live back into the river. Second place went to Ron Waterson with 12 luderick and one bream. Third was Krystal Pfeiffer with 11 luderick.

Junior winner was Jensen Haynes. Jensen weighed in 11 bream and four flathead. Jensen’s largest flathead was 3.2kg. It was also released live. Second was Mahkai Haynes with four flathead and one whiting.

—Terry Daly

Lawrence Fishing Club

The Lawrence Fishing Club held their monthly outing on February 6-7 2021, which was also our yearly Membership Renewal.

Many thanks to all the members that attended to renew their membership for the current year, the members that fished and also those that helped with the barbecue and raffle.

Thirteen members fished estuary and six weighed in with a total of 23.19kg which consisted of 22 bream, 25 flathead. Men’s winner was Ben Geide, ladies winner was Em Jessup, secret weight winner was Allan Cannon.

Largest fish: flathead 1.2kg and bream 0.77kg.

No juniors fished and no-one fished deep sea.

Members Draw. Bob Graham.

Congratulations to our winners.

Our next outing is to held on March 6-7 2021 which is also our Annual Competition against Brushgrove Fishing Club. Weigh-in is at 1pm at the Brushgrove Hotel on the Sunday.

Don’t forget to check out our Facebook page.

—Lyn Morgan.

GOLF

Grafton District Golf Club

Grafton District Golf Club for Saturday 13th February 2021

Reece Plumbing 18 Hole Stroke – Monthly Mug

Starters 109

Overall and Mug winner: Danny Li 68 nett

A grade winner: Paul Langford 70 nett

Runner-up: Craig Langford 71 c/b

B grade winner: Danny Pachos 70 nett

Runner-up: Paul Hewitt 71

C grade winner: Dek Pabian 76 nett c/b

Runner-up: Bill Newman 76

N.T.P. 1st Pro pin – Richard Maguire 127cm, 6th – Alan Donaghey 277cm

10th – Bob Wicks 138cm, 17th – Tony Martin 505cm

2nd shot 4th – John Dahl 413cm.

Pro balls to 77 nett on countback

Visitors from Maclean, Howlong, Woolgoolga, Tamborine Mountain, Muree Golf Clubs.

LAWN BOWLS

Yamba Men’s Lawn Bowls

The club will host the NSW RSL Inter-Zone Bowls Carnival on February 10-11 with about 100 ex-service participants and supporters meeting at the club for two days of intense battle on the greens and two days of yarns, misremembered stories and encounters, and exaggerated achievements in the clubhouse. Members are encouraged to get to the club and support the number of Yamba and Clarence River District bowlers involved in this event.

The club’s 2021 championship program commences on Tuesday February 16 with the first round of the Minor Triples Championship being contested. Successful sides will advance to round two scheduled for Thursday. Both rounds of competition will commence at 5.30pm.

Keith Smith, Bob and Chris Gunning will attempt to defend the title they won pre-COVID last year but will face stiff opposition in the first round from Russell ‘Maz’ Mazoudier, Bill Williams and ‘The Prince of Darkness’ Paul Lozelle.

The 2021 Zone 1 South pairs qualifying rounds will be contested on the weekend of February 20-21, the Senior division will be hosted by Yamba, the State Open pairs will be played at the Maclean Bowling Club while the President’s Reserve division will be contested at Red Rock. Draws for each division are on the noticeboard.

Nominations for the 2021 Zone 1 South singles qualifiers close on Friday February 26 with competition scheduled across several dates in March. Please check the noticeboard for details.

Members are reminded of the pennant trial to be held at the club on Sunday February 14 commencing at 1pm. All pennant players are requested to participate with non-pennant players also invited to provide opposition. The Zone One South 2021 pennant season commences on Saturday March 27 with Yamba fielding teams in grades three, four, five (two sides) and seven.

Men’s social bowls is continuing on Wednesday and Friday afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 or by recording participation details on the nomination sheet adjacent the Bowls Office prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Wednesday February 3:

Winners: Steve Burns and Richard Skippings

Runners Up: Greg Johnson and Martyn Wood

Encouragement: Ray Brown and Jim Groom

Friday February 5:

Winners: Peter Julian, Tom Cross and Tracey Jenner

Runners Up: Dave Wiseman and Don Plummer

Encouragement: John McGovern, Jake McHutchison and Bill Andrews

—Don Freeman

SWIMMING

Grafton Services Swim Club

Grafton swimmers competed at the FNC carnival at Twin Towns last weekend and despite most clubs being overwhelmed by the strong team from Southport a great day was had by all in attendance.

Grafton can be very proud of their member’s performances. Jill Enks qualified for the 30m freestyle handicap semi finals. Wilson Burns qualified for the 50m and 30m freestyle semi finals and went on to swim in the finals of both these events which were held immediately after each other.

Steve Donnelly was placed second in the Men’s 65-69 freestyle championships. Jenny Vickery was placed second in the Ladies 60-64 freestyle championships. Gary Dixon was placed third in the Men’s 50-54 freestyle championships. Yvonne Shorrock (first carnival) was placed third in the Ladies 50-54 freestyle championships.

Grafton’s team consisting of Toni Ensbey, Yvonne Shorrock, Doug Ensbey and Terry Barnes carried on the good form by winning the 4 x 50m 200 years plus relay.

At the presentation dinner luck still prevailed with Toni Ensbey and Terry Barnes winning two of the 200 Club draws and Doug Ensbey won the major raffle prize of a nights accommodation (including breakfast) at the Mantra.

Also during the presentation dinner it was announced that Grafton will be hosting the Far North Coast/ Far North West carnival in November 2021.

Making the 50m final at the Tuesday evening swim were Natalie Durrington, John Wainwright, Damien O’Mahony, David Moon, Doug Ensbey and Eli Waite. “Marno” was a tad too eager in this event, covering the distance .33 too fast which left the win to be snatched up by Natalie with David taking second place and John third.

Tyler Durrington, John (second final) Wainwright, Richard Sear, David Moon and Tracey Hill qualified for the 30m freestyle sprint. Richard is a hard man to beat in this event and once again he claimed the win with a great time. David came in second and Tracey third.

Natalie Durrington was back on the blocks for the final of the B B & B and also with her were Terry Barnes, Damien (second final) O’Mahony, Steve Donnelly and Doug (second final) Ensbey. Barnesy, not at all fatigued by his weekend swim, crossed the line well ahead but registered a break of 1.59 seconds. Next home was Doug but he also broke by. 68. Damien was next home and was awarded the win with Natalie taking second place and Steve third.

—Toni Ensbey