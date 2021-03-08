MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

ARCHERY

Grafton Indoor Archery

Results of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, March 2 and 4.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Noah Shepherd 197 (Junior Sighted), Ian Sherdan 195 (Senior Sighted), Wayne Revell 193 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 187 (Senior Sighted), Greg Parkes 164 (Senior Sighted), Luke Skinner 152 (Senior Sighted), Ethan McDonough 142 (Junior Sighted), Ian Revell 133 (Senior Sighted), Eric Parkes 131 (Cub Sighted), Sharon Parkes 128 (Senior Sighted), Kurt Johnson 120 (on count back)(Senior Sighted), Merv Kerrison 120 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Heath Revell 106 (Junior Sighted), Racheal Binskin 100 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Rayne Hartley 99 (Cub Longbow). Score out of 100: Brett 64 (Senior Sighted)(new shooter).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs. Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Noah Shepherd 285 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 282 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 281 (Junior Sighted), Wayne Revell 279 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 269 (Junior Sighted Recurve), Jamie Bumbieris 263 (Senior Sighted), Gordon Kelly 243 (Senior Bare Bow), Jaz Trickett 237 (Junior Sighted), Eric Parkes 211 (Cub Sighted), Gavin Bridges 204 (Senior Longbow), Merv Kerrison 193 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Alan Wilson 189 (on count back)(Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 189 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Ian Revell 185 (Senior Sighted), Sharon Parkes 174 (Senior Sighted), Phil Adams 172 (Senior Longbow), Warren Hutchinson 154 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Matt West 151 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Adam Fisher 143 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jasper Revell 122 (Little Cub Sighted). Score out of 200: Kade Carter 104 (Junior Sighted).

Next outdoor shoot: (Paper Safari) Sunday March 21 at Bawden's Bridge course, 10am start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery at 21 Turf St Grafton, the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St. Tuesday from 6pm, Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday from 6pm, Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

-Jeff Thompson

FISHING

Lawrence Fishing Club

The Lawrence Fishing Club held their yearly outing against Brushgrove Fishing Club on March 6-7, 2021. The weigh in was held at Brushgrove Hotel.

Lawrence had 10 members fish with two weighing in a total of 1.62kg. Brushgrove had five members fish weighing a total of 8.38kg. Congratulations Brushgrove for your effort and winning the shield this year and thank you for the day.

Many thanks to our members that participated in the outing and those that attended the weigh-in.

Our members that won the day were men's Steve King and women's Maureen King. Congratulations to you both. No juniors fished and there wasn't any anybody who fished deep sea.

Members Draw: Warren Bancroft who wasn't present at the weigh-in.

Our next outing is on April 10-11 2021 due to Easter the first weekend.

Don't forget to check out our Facebook page.

If anybody still want to renew their membership please contact me either on Facebook or by email: lynley5@bigpond.com

-Lyn Morgan

LAWN BOWLS

Yamba

Clarence River District State Mixed Pairs representatives decided

The CRDWBA 2021 State Mixed Pairs Championship was completed on the weekend with 34 teams gathering at the Yamba Bowling Club to decide which team would represent the Clarence River District at the regional finals to be played on the mid-north coast in July and ultimately this year's state finals.

The championships were conducted in near perfect conditions however, the combination of warm sunny conditions mixed with the residual dampness from the recent rain periods meant that some participants found the humid environment difficult to deal with.

A change to the format this year meant that all games would be played over 15 ends of standard pairs competition rather than the previous sets play format employed in previous years. Saturday saw each team contest a round-robin series of matches to determine the eight section winners who would advance to the elimination finals on Sunday. All teams had their moments in the competition and a number of sections were extremely close with the outcome not apparent until the very last bowl. Defending champions, Joan Scadden and Graham Meany of Yamba found this year's competition more than challenging and their quest for three consecutive titles was thwarted on Saturday when they lost their first-round match against Narelle Phelps and Peter Hurst of Maclean. The quarter-finals produced four entertaining games with Roz Moore and Martyn Wood (Yamba) defeating Cheryl Johnson (Maclean) and Don Plummer (Yamba) by 16 shots to eight; Susanne Grieve and John McKay (Maclean) continued their impressive championship with a come from behind 18 shots to 15 victory over Sandra Ferro and Des Johnson (Maclean); Kayleen and Rob Power (GDSC) required an extra end to defeat Monica (Maclean) and Ian Parker (Yamba); while Pauline and Ray Ryan (Maclean) had to produce some great bowls to defeat Marissa Mutch and Alastair Preston (Maclean) 14 to seven.

Unfortunately, John McKay had to retire ill in the semi-final allowing the Yamba combination of Roz Moore and Martyn Wood to take a position in the final. However, in the second semi-final, Kayleen and Rob Power waged a private battle with Pauline and Ray Ryan that had all in attendance completely intrigued. In the end it was Pauline and Ray who were successful taking the enthralling contest by 14 shots to 11.

The final between Pauline and Ray Ryan (Maclean) and Roz Moore and Martyn Wood (Yamba) was a beauty with very little between the two teams right from the toss of the coin.

Following 15 ends of classic final's pairs lawn bowls, the scores were locked together at 13 shots each and an extra 'sudden death' end was required to determine the Clarence River District champions. Pauline, as she had done all match played four magnificent bowls to set up the head before Ray sealed the match with his second last bowl and try as Martyn did to take the championship with his final bowl, it was the Maclean duo who took the game and title by 14 shots to 13.

2021 Zone 1 South Pairs Qualifications almost completed

The 2021 Zone 1 South pairs qualifying rounds for the State Open and Senior divisions are almost completed with one of two qualifiers for each division finalised on Thursday and the second to be decided this week.

In the State Open division, the Yamba pairing of Dave Clark and Alan Abbott produced some of their better bowls to overcome the fancied Maclean combination of Rob Wetzel and Ray Ryan in their qualifying final by 29 shots to 13 and will now advance to the Zone 1 play-offs in their quest to advance to the 2021 Bowls NSW State Finals. This Thursday, Yamba is guaranteed to gain further representation when the teams of Greg Johnson and Martyn Wood and Steve 'Scruffy' Jackson and Jim Johnson meet to determine who advances from the second half of the draw.

In the Senior division, it took an extra end to determine who between the GDSC pairing of Rob Power and Keith Garner and the Maclean duo of Paul Burns and Des Johnson would advance when scores were locked together at 21 shots each after the mandatory 21 ends of play. The contest came down to the very last delivery of the extra end with the GDSC combination taking the end and the match by 24 shots to 21.

The second semi-final between another GDSC pairing in Gary Harrison and Allan Knox against the defending champions from Yamba, Col Lindsay and Graham Meany, is scheduled to be held in conjunction with the remaining State Open qualifying final at Yamba on Thursday commencing at 1pm.

Yamba Men's Lawn Bowls: Minor Triples champions crowned

The final of the club's 2021 Minor Triples Championship was played during the week with the winners also claiming the prestigious Ron Moore Memorial Trophy. Defending champions, Keith Smith, Bob and Chris Gunning, hoping to make it two in a row against the determined and resilient trio of Jack Atherton, Dave Beaumont and Paul Conley. Both teams have been the form sides of the championship and deservedly faced off in the final. Early in the contest it appeared that Keith, Bob and Chris were on their way to a successful title defence when they established a slight but significant five shot buffer on the scoreboard.

However, in true championship style, Dave, Jack and Paul fought back to level the score and then take the narrowest of one-shot leads following the penultimate end. The final end in itself would have been worth the price of admission with all six competitors having a say in the outcome. However, it was the new boys on the block, Dave, Jack and Paul who were victors taking the match by 24 shots to 20.

2021 Minor Triples Champions: (L-R) Dave Beaumont, Paul Conley (skip) and Jack Atherton.

Men's social bowls is continuing on Wednesday and Friday afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 or by recording participation details on the nomination sheet adjacent the Bowls Office prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Wednesday February 24:

Winners: Ray Jordan and Len Yeomans

Runners Up: Jack Atherton, Bob Ballantyne and Trevor Bardsley

Encouragement: Nev Beck and Steve Burns

Friday February 26:

Winners: Don Lee, Bill Williams and Richard Skippings

Runners Up: Jake McHutchison, Don Freeman and Col Lindsay

Encouragement: Phil Maddison and Mark Bilton

-Don Freeman