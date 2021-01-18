MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport results and scores

ARCHERY

Grafton Outdoor Archery

Results of Outdoor shoot: (Paper: A.B.A 3+1 arrow) held Sunday, January 17, at Bawden's Bridge course.

Scores out of 800: Noah Shepherd 768 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 756 (Senior Sighted), Alan Wilson 714 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Troy Carter 700 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 696 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Gavin Bridges 682 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Janelle Firth 480 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Scores out of 400: Gordon Kelly 380 (Senior Bare Bow), Jaz Trickett 346 (Junior Sighted), Tahrj Lindsay 312 (Junior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 302 (Junior Sighted), Greg Parkes 296 (Senior Sighted), Eric Parkes 272 (Cub Sighted).

Next outdoor shoot: (3D) Sunday February 7, 10am start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery at 21 Turf St, Grafton, on the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St. Tuesdays from 6pm, Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursdays from 6pm, Seniors, Juniors and anyone else who would like to come along.

-Jeff Thompson

CROQUET

Yamba

Last Wednesday was our first "Twilight Croquet" game of the year and it was a glorious evening with a nice breeze and the courts are a picture. The winning teams were Fay/Graham, Leigh/Andrew, June/Clare, Clare/June, Andrew/Ray, Genny/Steve, Susie M/Toni, Steve/Graham. Leigh showed she has lost nothing over the break by winning the Sheriff's badge only to have it taken off her by Glynis shortly after. We welcomed Meg, Wendy and Ray. Glynis returned after a break.

Yamba Croquet court looks good after recent rain and sunshine.

Join us on Wednesday and arrive at 6pm if you want to accompany us for early dinner in the Norfolk Bistro, if not we hit off at 7pm and play until 9pm. New members and visitors welcome, flat soled shoes are a must. All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of Golf Croquet or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church on 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert on 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo!

-Graham Schubert

GOLF

Grafton District Golf Club

Tooheys/Lion 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 120

Overall winner: Tim Newsome 40 pts c/b

'A' grade winner: Brett McConnell 36 pts

Runner-up: Jeff Hackett 35 c/b

'B' grade winner: Robert Perl 40 pts

Runner-up: Dwayne Doyle 39

'C' grade winner: Jesse Langford 38 pts

Runner-up: Frank Petty 37

'D' grade winner: Jason Disson 36 pts

Runner-up: John Mannell 27 c/b

N.T.P. 1st Propin - David Morgan 64cm, 6th - Tim Newsome 235cm,

10th - Gavin Butler 53cm, 17th - Clint Corbett,

2nd shot 4th - Ron Phillips 74cm

Pro balls to 32 pts on countback

Visitors from - Lismore, Warialda, Broken Hill, Howlong Golf Clubs

GDGC THURSDAY MEN'S COMPETITION RESULTS

Date: 14/1/2021

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 75

Winner: Dwayne Doyle 43 pts c/b

Runner-up: Rowan Butcher 43pts

2nd R/up John Tracey 41pts c/b

NTP's sponsored by: Dougherty Property

1st Paul Harvison 149cm

6th Matt Dougherty 150cm

10th Rowan Butcher 136cm

17th David Gilbert 237cm

Pro Balls: 36pts

GDGC TUESDAY VETERAN RESULTS

Date: 12.1.2021

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 89

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Frank Petty 39pts

Runner Up: Terry Brooks 37pts

2nd Runner Up: Leon McPhee 36 pts c/b

NTP

1st Bob Fish 340 cm

4th Bob Fish 283 cm

14th Tim Bartlett 132cm

17th Darrel Berry 289cm

Ball Run Down: 32pts c/b

GDGC TUESDAY MEN'S RESULTS

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 12.1.2021

Starters: 115

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Mick Carter 39pts

1st Runner up Frank Petty 38pts c/b

2nd Runner Up: Scott Young 38pts c/b

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

GDGC 6th Kieran Walsh 57cm

GDGC 9th Mick Carter 118cm

GDGC 10th Rohan Hackett 315cm

GDGC 13th Fraser Marsh 57cm

Ball Run down 31pts c/b

SWIMMING

Grafton Services Swimming Club

Another prospective new member, Jane Tanner, was welcomed at this week's swim, and we hope that she was suitably impressed and will return for more competition.

Jill Enk's grandson James and Max Kroehnert helped with time keeping which was greatly appreciated as it took pressure off others.

Yvonne Shorrock, Tracey Hill, Bruce Phelps and Doug Ensbey were the finalists in the 50m freestyle. Yvonne looked incredibly comfortable in the water, stroking strongly and evenly and lead the pack for the entire distance although being chased by Ensbey and Phelps. The judge however had bad news for all three: Yvonne broke by 1.85 seconds, Doug by .83 and Bruce by .16. Tracey, although recording a time slightly slower than nominated was awarded the win.

Gary Dixon, Richard Sear, Andrew Madden and Sharon Welch made it through to the 30m

sprint final. Sharon was away first on handicap but it didn't take Dixon and Sear very long to close the gap with Searsy crossing the line just ahead of Gazza. Once again the judge had bad news to present with Searsy breaking by .28 and Gazza by .32. These breaks saw Andrew elevated to a long overdue win with Sharon taking second place.

Returning back to swimming after many weeks at the beach, Damien O'Mahony still had enough form to make the final of the B B & B along with Jill Enks, John Wainwright and Doug Ensbey. Jill, away first on handicap, was swimming strongly but as the 30m line drew closer she was overtaken by Doug and John. The judge, having an absolute field day disqualified Doug for breaking by 1.78 seconds and also John who busted by .68. Jill was one very happy woman when she was announced the winner, coming home just .28 ahead of Damien who was placed second.

There is a bit of a question mark over our weekly swim on January 26 (Australia Day) so stay tuned to our Facebook page for further updates.

Nominations are now closed for the Far North Coast carnival being held at Twin Towns on February 6 2021. Accommodation for those attending will be sourced this week.

-Toni Ensbey