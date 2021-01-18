MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport results and scores
ARCHERY
Grafton Outdoor Archery
Results of Outdoor shoot: (Paper: A.B.A 3+1 arrow) held Sunday, January 17, at Bawden's Bridge course.
Scores out of 800: Noah Shepherd 768 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 756 (Senior Sighted), Alan Wilson 714 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Troy Carter 700 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 696 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Gavin Bridges 682 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Janelle Firth 480 (Senior Traditional Recurve).
Scores out of 400: Gordon Kelly 380 (Senior Bare Bow), Jaz Trickett 346 (Junior Sighted), Tahrj Lindsay 312 (Junior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 302 (Junior Sighted), Greg Parkes 296 (Senior Sighted), Eric Parkes 272 (Cub Sighted).
Next outdoor shoot: (3D) Sunday February 7, 10am start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.
Indoor Archery at 21 Turf St, Grafton, on the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St. Tuesdays from 6pm, Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursdays from 6pm, Seniors, Juniors and anyone else who would like to come along.
-Jeff Thompson
CROQUET
Yamba
Last Wednesday was our first "Twilight Croquet" game of the year and it was a glorious evening with a nice breeze and the courts are a picture. The winning teams were Fay/Graham, Leigh/Andrew, June/Clare, Clare/June, Andrew/Ray, Genny/Steve, Susie M/Toni, Steve/Graham. Leigh showed she has lost nothing over the break by winning the Sheriff's badge only to have it taken off her by Glynis shortly after. We welcomed Meg, Wendy and Ray. Glynis returned after a break.
Join us on Wednesday and arrive at 6pm if you want to accompany us for early dinner in the Norfolk Bistro, if not we hit off at 7pm and play until 9pm. New members and visitors welcome, flat soled shoes are a must. All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of Golf Croquet or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church on 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert on 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo!
-Graham Schubert
GOLF
Grafton District Golf Club
Tooheys/Lion 18 Hole Stableford
Starters: 120
Overall winner: Tim Newsome 40 pts c/b
'A' grade winner: Brett McConnell 36 pts
Runner-up: Jeff Hackett 35 c/b
'B' grade winner: Robert Perl 40 pts
Runner-up: Dwayne Doyle 39
'C' grade winner: Jesse Langford 38 pts
Runner-up: Frank Petty 37
'D' grade winner: Jason Disson 36 pts
Runner-up: John Mannell 27 c/b
N.T.P. 1st Propin - David Morgan 64cm, 6th - Tim Newsome 235cm,
10th - Gavin Butler 53cm, 17th - Clint Corbett,
2nd shot 4th - Ron Phillips 74cm
Pro balls to 32 pts on countback
Visitors from - Lismore, Warialda, Broken Hill, Howlong Golf Clubs
GDGC THURSDAY MEN'S COMPETITION RESULTS
Date: 14/1/2021
Event: 18 Hole Stableford
Sponsored by: GDGC
Starters: 75
Winner: Dwayne Doyle 43 pts c/b
Runner-up: Rowan Butcher 43pts
2nd R/up John Tracey 41pts c/b
NTP's sponsored by: Dougherty Property
1st Paul Harvison 149cm
6th Matt Dougherty 150cm
10th Rowan Butcher 136cm
17th David Gilbert 237cm
Pro Balls: 36pts
GDGC TUESDAY VETERAN RESULTS
Date: 12.1.2021
Event: 18 Hole Stableford
Starters: 89
Sponsor: GDGC
Winner: Frank Petty 39pts
Runner Up: Terry Brooks 37pts
2nd Runner Up: Leon McPhee 36 pts c/b
NTP
1st Bob Fish 340 cm
4th Bob Fish 283 cm
14th Tim Bartlett 132cm
17th Darrel Berry 289cm
Ball Run Down: 32pts c/b
GDGC TUESDAY MEN'S RESULTS
Event: 18 Hole Stableford
Date: 12.1.2021
Starters: 115
Sponsor: GDGC
Winner: Mick Carter 39pts
1st Runner up Frank Petty 38pts c/b
2nd Runner Up: Scott Young 38pts c/b
Nearest the Pin Sponsor:
GDGC 6th Kieran Walsh 57cm
GDGC 9th Mick Carter 118cm
GDGC 10th Rohan Hackett 315cm
GDGC 13th Fraser Marsh 57cm
Ball Run down 31pts c/b
SWIMMING
Grafton Services Swimming Club
Another prospective new member, Jane Tanner, was welcomed at this week's swim, and we hope that she was suitably impressed and will return for more competition.
Jill Enk's grandson James and Max Kroehnert helped with time keeping which was greatly appreciated as it took pressure off others.
Yvonne Shorrock, Tracey Hill, Bruce Phelps and Doug Ensbey were the finalists in the 50m freestyle. Yvonne looked incredibly comfortable in the water, stroking strongly and evenly and lead the pack for the entire distance although being chased by Ensbey and Phelps. The judge however had bad news for all three: Yvonne broke by 1.85 seconds, Doug by .83 and Bruce by .16. Tracey, although recording a time slightly slower than nominated was awarded the win.
Gary Dixon, Richard Sear, Andrew Madden and Sharon Welch made it through to the 30m
sprint final. Sharon was away first on handicap but it didn't take Dixon and Sear very long to close the gap with Searsy crossing the line just ahead of Gazza. Once again the judge had bad news to present with Searsy breaking by .28 and Gazza by .32. These breaks saw Andrew elevated to a long overdue win with Sharon taking second place.
Returning back to swimming after many weeks at the beach, Damien O'Mahony still had enough form to make the final of the B B & B along with Jill Enks, John Wainwright and Doug Ensbey. Jill, away first on handicap, was swimming strongly but as the 30m line drew closer she was overtaken by Doug and John. The judge, having an absolute field day disqualified Doug for breaking by 1.78 seconds and also John who busted by .68. Jill was one very happy woman when she was announced the winner, coming home just .28 ahead of Damien who was placed second.
There is a bit of a question mark over our weekly swim on January 26 (Australia Day) so stay tuned to our Facebook page for further updates.
Nominations are now closed for the Far North Coast carnival being held at Twin Towns on February 6 2021. Accommodation for those attending will be sourced this week.
-Toni Ensbey