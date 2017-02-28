Money available for war memorials

Peter Leslie looks at the new flame on top of the Maclean cenotaph.

CLARENCE Valley Council as well as local veteran groups should consider applying for more funding under the NSW Government's Community War Memorials Fund (CWMF) which is open until Anzac Day, according to Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis.

"This is a great program to preserve our local military heritage of which we are all so proud," Mr Gulaptis said.

"Last year the Maclean RSL Sub Branch was awarded close to the grant maximum of $10,000 for the town's war memorial and I'd love to see more local communities benefit."

Funding applications can be made by veterans groups, community organisations and councils.

Applications will be assessed by the State War Memorial Committee, which is made up of NSW RSL, Public Works Advisory, NSW Office of Environment and Heritage and Veterans' Affairs.

For more information, including application forms, please visit www.veterans.nsw.gov.au or contact the office of Mr Gulaptis on 6643 1244.