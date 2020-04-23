Money coming, just not sure how

THERE is more than $100 million worth of good news for industries affected by bushfires — though it is unknown how it will be distributed.

The State Government has announced an additional $140 million in support to help regional industries get back on their feet.

Nationals leader and Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the Bushfire Industry Recovery Package would support forestry, horticulture and agriculture industries to rebuild, recover and remain the heartbeat of regional economies.

“Bushfire impacted towns cannot afford to suffer further job losses and economic downturn, which is why we are delivering this funding to keep our key regional industries in business,” he said.

“Industries with the greatest impact will be given the greatest share of this funding.

“The program will focus on recovery in the short term and will support valuable investments to help these sectors plan for recovery in the longer term.”

While the money has been secured, the details of the package are as yet unknown and the government has said they will be made available with the release of program guidelines in the coming weeks.

J Notaras and Sons sawmill general manager Donna Layton had heard about the support but said the business was yet to find out what it would look like.

She said the business was feeling the effects of both the bushfire and now coronavirus and any help would be welcomed.

“I welcome assistance that might come along, it will be interesting to see what they bring in,” Ms Layton said.

The announcement comes as the firm in charge of bushfire clean-up, Laing O’Rourke, announced efforts in the Clarence Valley would be “ramping up” with a series of ‘clean-up caravans’ rolling out across the state.

There is one stationed at Nymboida to provide a place for local contractors and Laing O’Rourke staff members to meet, hold safety briefings, share updates on their progress and discuss the upcoming work program.

The company has said due to the COVID-19 restrictions the caravans cannot be accessed by the general public.