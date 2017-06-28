20°
Money, guns and drugs lead to jail for South Grafton man

Clair Morton
| 28th Jun 2017 5:00 AM

A STRING of firearm and drug offences and an act of reckless driving causing a crash have resulted in jail time for a young South Grafton man.

Daniel Franklin appeared via audiovisual link in Grafton Local Court on Monday, for sentencing on more than 10 charges since 2015, all of which he had pleaded guilty to.

The most recent charges, which landed the 21-year-old in police custody until his court appearance, stemmed from a police search of a house on Norrie St, South Grafton.

Franklin, who lived at the residence, was woken by police on April 20.

A search of the house uncovered a .22 calibre rifle, a sawn-off single barrel shotgun, a double barrel shotgun in three parts, plus ammunition and small amounts of cannabis and cocaine.

A gun safe in Franklin's bedroom contained $1850 in cash, 8g cannabis and a passport belonging to a man who Franklin said was not known to him.

He told officers the passport was already in the safe when he bought it from a local pawn shop.

Police also found packs of cigarettes - $2800 worth - which he said were given to him by a "delivery driver" for a cigarette company.

A month prior to the search, about 3pm on March 16, Franklin was driving in South Grafton when police attempted to pull his Holden ute over to inform him a tarpaulin had come loose and was obstructing his number plate.

Instead, Franklin sped up, ignored a give way sign and collided with another car at an intersection on the corner of Bent and Cambridge Streets.

The victim's car, a Mitsubishi sedan, was spun 180 degrees before coming to a stop.

After the crash Franklin told police he accelerated because he "didn't want to go to jail".

It was soon established the P-plater had appeared in Grafton Local Court three days earlier on charges of driving with a drug in his system, making him a disqualified driver.

Prior to sentencing for these offences yesterday, as well as a domestic violence-related offence, defence solicitor Greg Coombes argued

Franklin was still a young man, and "far from a lost cause".

"Certainly drugs is what he needs to stay away from," he said.

Noting the state of NSW took these matters very seriously, Magistrate Denes sentenced the 21-year-old to a total of 15 months jail with a non-parole period of seven months.

He was also disqualified from driving for three

years.

Franklin will be eligible for parole on November 20.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  grafton court

