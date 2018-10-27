Money pain as Grafton kids miss out on life-saving jabs



ABOUT 6 per cent of our children are missing out on life-saving immunisations, meaning a significant number of local families are facing reduced financial support from the government.



National health data for 2012-14 reveals 93.5 per cent of Clarence Valley one-year-olds and 95.2 per cent of two-year-olds and 94.2 per cent of five-year-olds are fully immunised.



The families choosing not to get their kids the jab will have their Family Tax Benefit Part A payments reduced by $28 a fortnight.



Experts expect this financial impost to improve immunisation rates but there are also local education programs aimed at informing parents about the benefits of protecting their children from diseases.



Northern NSW Local Health District acting chief executive Lynne Weir said the State Government would target our region as part of its $1.75 million immunisation and influenza campaigns.



"NSW Health has a range of strategies to support high uptake of vaccines in children, including the Save the Date to Vaccinate campaign and app," she said. - NewsRegional

