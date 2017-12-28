Menu
Monkey Mojo around

Monkey Mojo
Monkey Mojo Contributed

THERE will be plenty of mojo around this New Year's Eve with Clarence Valley local band Monkey Mojo sounding out 2017.

Paul and Phil are a dynamic duo with a large repertoire from cool funk to classic rock covers from the '60s to now.

With Paul singing and playing guitar and Phil on the bass and mandolin, Monkey Mojo puts on a show you won't want to miss.

With hits from Cold Chisel, Doobie Bros, Ed Sheeran, The Eagles, INXS, Men At Work, Matchbox 20, Paul Kelly, Dire Straits and many more, there won't be a stationary foot in the house.

If you're ready to say goodbye to the year that was, Monkey Mojo has you covered.

  • Magic Mojo are playing at the Yamba Bowling Club from 8pm on New Year's Eve.

Topics:  new year's eve what's on

Grafton Daily Examiner
