Monno magic set to continue on track

Andrew Monaghan trained Irma Adeline, pictured edging out Kentucky Kahn on February 1. The trainer is on track for another great month.

GRAFTON Greyhounds have a bumper 10-race card tonight.

I have decided to make my best bet in Race 6 The Ladbrokes Exotics Stakes over 407m in the shape of the hugely promising Bobby Brann.

Trained by Andrew Monaghan, whose team are going from strength to strength winning a stack of races here at Grafton in the last month, Bobby Brann does look the best bet here tonight.

With the promising record of 14 starts for six wins, not to mention breaking the magical 23 seconds twice here at Grafton, it would take a game man to say Bobby Brann will not be winning again tonight and chalking up win number seven. Trainer Monaghan is certainly doing a great job with the ‘Brann’ dogs since taking over from Tony Atkins, who is having a rest from the sport up there in Tamworth.

There does look a bit of early speed in the race tonight with noted fast beginners Patch Whelan and Oh So Fabio in the race but Bobby Brann did run a near record 8.30 to the mark last week so I don’t think they will be leading him tonight.

No doubt the best race on tonight’s card is in Race 5 The GDSC Stakes over 407m. Here we see the reappearance of 305m track record holder here in Copperhead Rogue backing up from last week’s tremendous win.

Normally a brilliant beginner, Copperhead Rogue blew the start last week and I, like most punters, thought he was gone. But after about 30m he took off and was soon in front after establishing a good lead. Despite racing wide on the home turn, he was too good, winning in the good time of 23.20.

We all know Copperhead Rogue has a PB of a blistering 22.89 to his credit and tonight at his third run back from a spell and a perfect box draw for him in box 7 he will be extremely hard to beat.

Mia Beryl May drawn in box 3 for trainer Brian Stephens is one of the most consistent greyhounds racing on the Northern Rivers and she must be second pick in tonight’s field. This honest bitch has had 20 starts for 11 wins mainly in the best time of the night and her battle with the flying Copperhead Rogue should be a ripper tonight.

Axle Whelan for Brendan Whelan drawn in box 5 is a very fast dog on his day, winning here in a sizzling 22.96 in December. He would have to be a chance as well.

I am leaving out Reggie Gardoll’s Tucabia drawn in box 4 who is also most consistent, but this just shows how good a race this is tonight.

Another tricky race tonight is Race 2 The Ladbrokes Cash in Stakes over 407m.

The interesting runner is the Mal Ross trained Jimary Turbo drawn in box 2. Despite having not raced for three months Jimary Turbo did have a PB here just 10 days ago running an extremely quick 27.28 over the 480m.

Tonight, despite coming back to the 407m trip, if he could produce that time he will be winning easily. Before his spell Jimary Turbo had won at Ipswich in a near record 30.32 as well as a quick 29.89 at Lismore.

Reggie Ragdoll’s Oscar Awards has won at Wenty Park and Lismore in quick times and tonight drawn in box 3 right beside Jimary Turbo he would have to be second pick.

Another good bet on tonight’s card comes up in Race 7 The Valley Protective Masters Stakes over 305m.

Here I think the Peter Dean trained Linleys Flash can return to the winners list. Despite being over five years, this little bitch is a brilliant beginner always running times just over the three second mark for the first section split.

The problem for Linleys Flash is she has been racing top grade dogs at her last five starts.

Tonight, back in this Master’s event she certainly looks the winner from this perfect box 1 draw. I wish we could get some of the prices she has been starting in recent starts, but I do not think the bookie boys will be that generous.

Tonight’s first of 10 is at 5.22pm and the last will jump at 8.41pm.