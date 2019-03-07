Menu
DRUG BUSTS: Officers have seized more than 570 cannabis plants in a major drug blitz across the Wide Bay Burnett, South Burnett, North Burnett and Sunshine Coast regions
Monster $1.5 million in drugs wiped off Gympie region streets

Philippe Coquerand
8th Mar 2019 10:22 AM
GYMPIE police have seized cannabis worth an estimated street value of $1.5 million following the closure of an operation targeting the possession of unlawful firearms and production of cannabis in the Gympie region, South and North Burnett and Sunshine Coast.

 

It will be alleged police located a total of 570 cannabis plants, with one property at Curra, north of Gympie, found with 325 plants.

Officers also allegedly located quantities of Cannabis, LSD and mushrooms and a shortened shotgun at an address in Connondale.

A total of 29 people were charged with 67 offences, including producing dangerous drugs.

 

Operation Oaky was a joint operation involving officers from the Gympie region, Sunshine Coast District Tactical Crime Squad, Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad, and State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural).

Over the course of the three day operation officers executed 31 search warrants at locations across Curra, Imbil, Brooloo, Maleny Gin Gin, Connondale, Kenilworth, Nanango and Wonbah.

They are due to appear in court the coming weeks.

Gympie Times

