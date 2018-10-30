Monster marlin caught off FNQ reef

A FINE art auctioneer from Miami has reeled a monster marlin while chasing a lifelong dream in Far North Queensland.

Russ Kordner chartered Cairns-based big game fishing boat Bounty Hunter to target the spear-billed sportfish on Ribbon Reef, about 65km off the coast of Cooktown.

US big game fisherman Ross Kodner (kneeling, right) has pulled in the catch of a lifetime with a 518kg (1144lb) marlin off Ribbon Reef near Cooktown on Cairns-based charter boat Bounty Hunter. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Skipper Ross Finlayson said the 518kg marlin the Miami man landed was better than he could have ever imagined.

"He was over the moon mate, over the moon," he said.

"He has been fishing for that fish for 30 years - it was the catch of a lifetime."

The marlin was caught late on yesterday and weighed out at sea today.

Mr Finlayson said catches like Mr Kordner's were why he got into the game.

"It's the best feeling, you can't believe it," he said.

Black marlins are known to grow to more than 700kg, including US fisherman Alfred Glassell Jr's famous 1953 catch.

Footage of the beast jumping was used in the film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's The Old Man and the Sea.