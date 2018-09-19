Menu
Jacaranda Queen Candidate Bronte Cameron at her monstrous book sale in The Link Grafton Shoppingworld.
Monstrous book sale to tickle your spine

ebony stansfield
by
19th Sep 2018 4:00 PM

ARE you looking for a new book to read? You're guaranteed to find one at Jacaranda Queen Candidate Bronte Cameron's monstrous fundraiser book sale at the Link in Grafton Shoppingworld.

"If you love reading you should come on down and get a whole bag for $10-20,” she said.

"You could call it a book bargain centre.”

Ms Cameron said you could get one for a couple of dollars, with all books in the sale donated from people around the community.

On Saturday, the last day of the book sale, she is thinking of slashing the prices of the books even further.

The money raised will be going towards her fundraising efforts for the Jacaranda Festival.

She described her experience being a part of the Jacaranda festival so far as great.

"I have learnt a lot about what happens behind the scenes. You learn it's not just when the trees bloom,” she said.

Bronte will be located in The Link in Grafton Shoppingworld surrounded by books of all varieties including fiction, non-fiction and children's until Saturday.

She is also hosting a Bunnings barbecue on September 30 at South Grafton Bunnings.

