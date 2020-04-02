Montaigne’s 2021 Eurovision shot

Montaigne will get her time to shine at the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

SBS have announced she will represent Australia at the 2021 Eurovision sing-off when it returns next May.

The charismatic indie pop artist won the Eurovision - Australia Decides selection show in February and was all set to perform her bold entry song Don't Break Me in Rotterdam in mid May.

Like all musicians, Montaigne has been hard hit by the global pandemic shutdown which has brought the live performance industry to an immediate halt.

Montaigne performs during Eurovision: Australia Decides in February next year. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images



"I'm so happy to receive this good news during such times," she said.

"At home, we've started this ritual of cracking open a fortune cookie daily and reading our fortunes to each other and I got one that read, 'You will be sharing great news with all the people you love.' I'm so glad it came true!"

She shared "I've had my cry" when this year's Eurovision was cancelled on March 19 as COVID-19 infections and deaths escalated throughout Europe.

The avant-garde pop artist will be working on a new song for 2021 Eurovision. Picture: Glenn Hampson

But the dynamic singer and songwriter rallied to entertain fans during the crisis, joining dozens of Australian artists who played the second Isol-Aid streaming festival last weekend.

And now she will be devoting some of her creative energy to penning a new song to perform at the 2021 Eurovision Song contest.

As all 41 songs destined to be performed in Rotterdam have been officially released as singles, they are no longer eligible for next year's singing marathon.

Australia joins Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Netherlands, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine in a growing list of countries who've given their 2020 artists a second chance.

Dami Im will now have to wait until 2022 to have another shot at Eurovision.

The divine Dami Im would no doubt be overjoyed Montaigne will get her shot at Eurovision. But the decision also means the former contestant and 2016 contest runner-up will have to park her ambitions for another tilt at the contest until 2022.

Im shocked everyone when she announced during the Australia Decides show in February she intended to throw her hat in the ring for 2021.

With Montaigne's confirmation for next year, SBS won't need to hold a selection show.

The network is however planning something to keep diehard Eurovision fans happy in May.

The European Broadcasting Union announced this week that a two-shour live show called Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will air instead of the grand final on May 17 (AEST) and spotlight all 41 songs, in a non-competitive format.

"We are encouraging all broadcasters who were due to take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, and EBU Members in other countries, to air this show in the spirit of unity and togetherness," said executive supervisor of the contest Jon Ola Sand.

SBS are yet to confirm if they will broadcast Europe Shine A Light, which would air in Australia on the morning of May 17.

They have hinted at additional Eurovision-themed programs.

"SBS is currently exploring alternative Eurovision programming for 2020 to help unite and entertain audiences in May. While our plans are yet to be confirmed, we hope to celebrate the history of Australia in Eurovision, and honour the 2020 artists and songs," Commissioning Editor, and Australian Head of Delegation, Josh Martin said.