Woman loses brother, partner in separate crashes

A Bundaberg woman is grieving the loss of her little brother and partner who were killed in two separate traffic crashes in the past month.

Taylor Daniel had just farewelled her 16-year-old brother Brock Daniel - an expectant father of twins - when she got the shocking news her partner Beau Roberts had died.

Mr Daniel died on October 5 when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed at Cecil Plains - 180 kilometres west of Brisbane - and rolled several times.

Bundaberg teenager Brock Daniel, 16, tragically died in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains on October 5. Picture: Facebook

Mr Daniel was expecting twins with his girlfriend, Madalyn, who was in the same car, but survived the crash.

Still grieving, Ms Daniel was then told on November 2 that her boyfriend had been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Bundaberg.

She raced to the hospital where he was being taken for a CT scan, but 'they couldn't tell me anything except that he was badly hurt', said Ms Daniel.

Unable to breathe on his own and suffering a brain bleed, Mr Roberts, aged 28, was placed on life support until the decision was made to switch it off on November 6.

Taylor Daniel lost her little brother and partner in two separate traffic crashes in the last month.

'I didn't leave his side the whole time, I just didn't want to leave him," she said.

"Then they told us his brain injuries were incompatible with life, so we decided that we would donate Beau's organs."

Amazingly, his organs have since saved four other people after they were donated - a man has his heart, a little boy and a woman have his kidneys and a man has his liver.

"They couldn't find anyone for his lungs because his lungs were too big," she said.

Ms Daniel posted heartbreaking tributes to her loved ones on social media.

"Well brocky, I know you're gonna have a blast up there now, you both have a heart of gold and I'd give anything to bring you both back," Ms Daniel said.

"Please, please look after each other till I get there.

"I love you both more than you could ever imagine."

Beau Roberts died on November 6 after a motorcycle crash in Bundaberg on November 2.

Ms Daniel said 'it's just been the worst year of my life and I wouldn't wish this upon anyone'.

"I can't explain the way it feels to know in five years time when those kids are growing up, that he's (Brock) not going to be here to see that," she said.

"And Beau helped pay for that funeral and now here we are trying to pay for his."

She said Mr Roberts was the love of her life and she would cherish their connection forever.

"One day I'll find my way to you and we can have the life we always wished for, I love you now and I'll love you forever," she said.

"Until we meet again my precious boy.

"Tell Brocky I love him and miss him so much."

Brock Daniels (right) and his uncle Chandler Daniel (left) with an ultrasound images of Brock's unborn twins. Picture: Facebook

A Go Fund Me has so far raised almost $3000 for Mr Robert's funeral expenses.

