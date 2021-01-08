Month of misery as restaurants and retailers fail

High profile restaurants and retailers were among the 50 company failures over the past month but experts warn more corporate collapses are on the horizon.

A steep increase in corporate failures is expected in the coming weeks as debt holidays introduced during COVID-19 come to an end.

In December there were 46 company liquidations and five administrations across Queensland with high profile closures including national lingerie retailer Big Girls Don't Cry (Anymore), Noosa eatery Madmegs & Co and a key player in the job training sector Job Coaching Australia.

Revive Financial partner Jarvis Archer said a buyer had been found for the Big Girls brand but with the Federal Government's temporary relief from bankruptcy notices, statutory demands and insolvent trading ending on January 1, the next month would see businesses facing different circumstances.

"These changes coincided with the rolling back of rent relief, other government stimulus measures and the Australian Taxation Office recommencing action to recover tax debts," said Mr Archer.

Mr Archer said the reversion of the laws meant that debts could now be pursued against both companies and individuals.

"Debt collectors and solicitors have indicated they have a number of statutory demands to recover outstanding debts at the earliest opportunity," he said.

A statutory demand gives a company 21 days to pay an outstanding debt otherwise the creditor can file a winding up application with the court.

"This means that three to four weeks into January there may be a wave of winding up applications filed against companies," he said.

"Importantly a business with tax debts will need to enter into a payment plan with the ATO. If it is unable to agree to such a plan it will need to consider its insolvency options."

Mr Archer said that while there had been 3000 fewer insolvencies since March 2020, companies that would have ordinarily had a liquidator or administrator appointed were still expected to require an insolvency appointment

"This is on top of insolvencies returning to normal annual numbers of approximately 8000," he said. "It means a steep increase in insolvencies is expected though those most at risk were probably struggling at the beginning of COVID anyway."

Noosa eatery Madmegs & Co went into liquidation in December.

Mr Archer said that while industries such as construction and transport had experienced strong trading other sectors such as tourism and hospitality were more vulnerable.

