A ruling on a years’ long legal battle over the Federal Government’s 2011 live export ban is now imminent, in what has been described as ‘monumental day’.
‘Monumental day’ for cattle exporters as judgment looms

by JASON WALLS
28th May 2020 4:22 PM
A RULING on a years' long legal battle over the Federal Government's 2011 live export ban is now imminent, in what has been described as "monumental day" for the NT cattle industry.

The Federal Court will next week hand down its verdict in a class action led by Territory pastoralists, the Brett family, six years after it began and following 18 months of deliberations.

The live export ban effectively shut down the industry overnight and the claimants allege then Agriculture Minister Joe Ludwig engaged in "misfeasance" on the basis that he acted "disproportionately and with no regard to advice as to the impact on industry".

In the lead-up to the ruling, class action facilitator and former NT Cattlemen's Association boss Tracey Hayes said the minister's decision "changed everything we had accepted as fair".

"We truly hope that June 2, 2020 will forever be a warning to government that political populism and knee jerk decisions are not acceptable and that legal and just compensation is delivered to those impacted across the supply chain," she said.

"These events have changed the way the industry operates with substantial and constant improvements in animal welfare in an environment where the threat to the 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Territory alone - and thousands of jobs in Indonesia - is ever present."

Justice Steven Rares is due to hand down his decision in Sydney on Tuesday.

