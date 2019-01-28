Monumental plans for Brumby's resting place

A touching letter to Brumby from one of his young fans was left at his resting place.

A touching letter to Brumby from one of his young fans was left at his resting place. Steve Otton

"BRUMBY”, Brooms Head's last wild horse, was laid to rest on January 16.

Relieved of his suffering with human assistance, it was an exit his Northern Territory brethren could only dream of as they lie dying on a dried up watering hole.

This was because Brumby was more than a feral animal. To the village of Brooms, he was their faithful friend, a constant presence keeping watch over the place and they in turn, him.

In the past few months Brumby's health had deteriorated as townsfolk and visitors, concerned about his welfare in the weeks leading up to Christmas, banded together to ensure he was looked after as much as you can when it comes to an aging wild creature.

Since his burial last Wednesday people have been expressing their love for the legendary resident of Yuraygir National Park.

Now resting on the grounds of the Brooms Head Bowling Club, Brumby's passing has generated a lot of inquiry at the sporting and social venue, the place that became a second home to the stallion.

President of the Brooms Head Bowling Club Paul Youlten said many people came to the club for news on Brumby because they knew he was their mascot.

"We've got him all over the place, he's on coasters, our team shirts, stubbie holders and we have the big mural near our back deck. We basically adopted him so it was all pretty sad when it happened, but it had to happen.”

Mr Youlten said the community rallied around Brumby when he started to get sick, the club picking up the vets bills, while others contributed to his feed costs.

"Steven Otton was doing a great job keeping us up-to-date on his veterinarian care and general progress,” Mr Youlsten said.

He said since Brumby's death a few people have called into the clubhouse to locate his grave site and pay their respects.

TRIBUTES: Brumby's final resting place on the grounds of the Brooms Head Bowling Club. People have been visiting the site since his death on January 16 to leave flowers and children their artworks and letters. Jarrard Potter

"He's buried where he used to come across from the southern side of the lake to the northern side. He would come across nearly every afternoon at 4.30pm when he was in better health. He hung around the back of the club so we picked a spot there so he's overlooking the lake.”

Mr Youlsten said it was really nice to see there were so many people coming and leaving flowers. "It's like a bush grave at the moment, people are bringing frangipanis and kids have been leaving letters and drawings.”

Mr Youlsten said the club planned to build a monument to Brumby and incorporate a picnic area but that was "a few months down the track”.

"We'll have a public gathering when that happens but it will take a bit to organise something like that. Whatever we end up doing, it will be a fitting memorial.

"He certainly won't be forgotten.”