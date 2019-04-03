Mooloolaba Tri win earns Elvery Sportsperson Award

STAR ATHLETE: After winning the 60-64 years women's Australian Triathlon standard distance title in Mooloolaba, Kim Elvery has earned the March Senior Sportsperson of the Month award.

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: If there's any downside to taking out triathlon competitions and sports awards for Kim Elvery, it's the added time needed to get anything done around town.

Elvery will have to allow extra time for any trips to Maclean, after she was named the Senior Sportsperson of the Month for March, after taking out the 60-64 years women's Australian Triathlon standard distance title in Mooloolaba.

"I don't go out to win awards or receive accolades or anything like that, the little things that come along the way are really nice, even if it means it makes it hard for me to go down the street,” Elvery said.

"It's nice though, people see a photo in the paper and congratulate me so that's nice.”

As one of the leading members of the Clarence Valley Triathlon Club, Elvery is no stranger to the Clarence Valley Sports Awards, and was last year's winner of the Masters Sportsperson of the Year.

Elvery said she was proud to be able to post some strong results that could inspire the next generation of triathletes at the club.

"We've got some good kids coming through at the moment so I think it's good to have some people in the club that they can follow and look up to, and if they think I'm one of those people that's fantastic,” Elvery said.

"We've got some pretty fast guys but in pretty competitive age groups, but it's good for kids to see a wide age of athletes, from 17 to 18 right up to 85. There's some good juniors coming along so it'd be great to keep them rolling along.

"The sport has changed so much over the years, there's relay and sprint formats now which is good for the juniors coming through, they're not going out and doing long distances right away, they can start off with the shorter stuff and build up to it from there.”

Elvery said her next event would be the Port Macquarie Half Ironman on May 5, ahead of the Byron Bay Triathlon on May 11.

The Byron Bay event will be the final chance for the Clarence Valley Traithlon Club to earn points in their North Coast pointscore series, and with the club sitting in third spot Elvery said they would be pushing to finish higher.

"We were only half a point off first at one stage, so if we get a strong crew to head up to that event we could win it,” she said.

"We're in third position at the moment about 4.5 points behind second, and we get points based on results and participation so we want to move up the ladder.”