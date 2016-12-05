Moonee named best beach on the mainland

Moonee Beach has been listed at number three on a list of Australia's 101 Best Beaches.

THE secret about Moonee Beach is out.

Thanks to the release of 101 Best Beaches 2017 by beach expert Brad Farmer, everyone will know how good Moonee Beach is.

Farmer named Moonee Beach at number three on his list calling it "the perfect destination for relaxing saltwater therapy that doesn't cost the earth".

In fact the local region boasts two beaches in the top 10 after Shelley's Beach at Nambucca Heads was listed at number eight.

Number one on the list is the newly named Cossies Beach in the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, a four and a half hour flight from Perth, closer to Jakarta than the Western Australian coast.

Number two is Nudey Beach on Fitzroy Island, a short boat ride from Cairns.

With the top two being on islands, it means Moonee Beach has been rated by Farmer as the best mainland beach in the country.

Scenic Moonee Beach. Photo:Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

When talking about Moonee Beach, Farmer said it was a given a well deserved high rating.

"A visual feast, relaxed vibe and any number of aquatic activities on and around this natural postcard setting, magic Moonee is simply one of the finest beach regions in the country," Farmer said.

"From the gently flowing tidal creek of various depths and moods, to the quality surf breaks facing the open ocean and the generous picnicking foreshores along Moonee Creek and in the vicinity of the Green Bluff headland, accessed over a short footbridge."