Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hero couple saves child from swollen Queensland river

by Danaella Wivell
25th Mar 2019 4:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRAVE couple risked their lives to help save a boy who almost drowned at Redlynch on the weekend.

Mooroobool couple Luisa Wilhelmi and Ben Besse went down to The Rocks Reserve yesterday to enjoy a quiet dip and were packing up to leave when they noticed two children who were swimming there had been swept under the bridge.

"Everything changed within a split second," Ms Wilhelmi said.

"They were stuck and couldn't escape the strong current, struggling to keep their heads up. I will never forget the panic in the boy's voice when he asked us to help him as we ran towards them, it sent shivers down my spine."

Mooroobool couple Luisa Wilhelmi and Ben Besse saved a child from drowning at Redlynch.
Mooroobool couple Luisa Wilhelmi and Ben Besse saved a child from drowning at Redlynch.

She said Mr Besse dived straight into the water to help.

"My panic really set in when Ben jumped in the river and was pushed under the bridge also," she said.

"He is a strong man, but he couldn't even escape the force of the water pushing him under. I kept yelling out for help and Ben said the fear in my voice and the panic on my face will forever scar him."

Ms Wilhelmi helped haul Mr Besse and the young boy out of the water.

"We are very shaken up, but we are so very grateful that we all got out of this alive," she said.

"We were all in shock and not many words were exchanged, just making sure everyone was OK. The boy shook Ben's hand and was very thankful."

She said the kids' parents weren't there, but later reached out to her.

"Through the power of social media, the mother ended up contacting us via Facebook and was very grateful, thanking us from the bottom of her heart," she said.

More Stories

drowning editors picks redlynch

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: The emotion of the Premier League Grand Final

    premium_icon PHOTOS: The emotion of the Premier League Grand Final

    Sport IT'S been the rivalry which has dominated headlines all summer, but Harwood have come out on top in season one of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League

    Campaign signals end of political career for Cansdell

    premium_icon Campaign signals end of political career for Cansdell

    Politics 'It has been a great ride and humbling for myself...'

    What a majority government will mean for the Clarence

    premium_icon What a majority government will mean for the Clarence

    Politics Majority Coalition Government 'critical': Gulaptis

    Magpies reserve grade earn first round points

    premium_icon Magpies reserve grade earn first round points

    Rugby League Club puts turbulent week behind them to kick off 2019 season