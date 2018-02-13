Moral convictions hanging by a G-string: OPINION

BYRON BAY'S police are under a social media spotlight like they have never been before, but what about the behaviour of the people posting footage of incidents?

Let's turn the spotlight on them.

Are they helping or simply inflaming the situation? Or are they performing a noble deed by documenting the event for judgment?

Two recent videos of Byron cops' rough handling of young people have gone viral on the internet.

Police on Monday tried to drag a woman off the beach at the Wreck near Byron and the crowd watching this extraction exploded when an officer appeared to land a blow on the woman.

But the woman allegedly tried to bite a female police officer, who then used her self-defence training to avoid injury.

A Current Affair last week aired footage of a naked teenager being pinned down by four officers in a back alley in Byron.

But what bothers me is the lack of compassion shown by bystanders who'd rather take video or pictures of the incidents and not help in any way.

I'd cite an example in the video of the incident on the beach in Byron on Monday, where a bather in a G-string bikini stepped forward to get a picture of the woman as she lay unconscious of the ground.

The bikini clad woman lingered long at the scene and took her time to get a good image.

What does that say about our society?

Where is the compassion in that act?

How does it help the woman on the ground, or the police who were just trying to do their job under extreme pressure from a hot-headed crowd?

Perhaps she was a friend of the woman, but even so, the collapsed woman is hardly likely to thank her later for posting that image on Facebook.

Have we become immune to each other's humanity so much we would rather view things through a lens rather then reach out and help, or show compasssion, or respect in situations like this?